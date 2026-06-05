ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Seeks To Cash In By Creating Chaos, Says PM Modi In Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of various development projects, in Surat district, Gujarat, Friday, June 5, 2026. Union Minister CR Patil is also seen. ( PTI )

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "immense public anger" forced the Congress to change its CM in Karnataka and accused the party of spreading chaos and uncertainty in the last 12 years and seeking political and electoral opportunities in them.

He noted the current decade is proving to be a period of crises for the world and referred to the COVID-19 pandemic, wars and now the energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict, but asserted India faced each of these challenges with strength and resilience through the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens.

He was addressing a gathering in Surat after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects of Rs 18,000 crore in Gujarat.

Modi said the ongoing global crisis highlights just how crucial energy self-reliance is, and underscores the importance of the capacity the country has built over the past 12 years, and targeted the Opposition for constantly mocking his government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The Prime Minister pointed out that voters have repeatedly given mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they trust his government's development initiatives and growth-driven agenda for the country.

This was reflected in the massive mandate the BJP-led NDA received in the recent elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, and in panchayat and municipal corporation polls taking place across the country, he stated.

"Every election conveys the same message: the nation does not like anarchy, uncertainty, or despair. For the past 12 years, the Congress has been seeking opportunities amidst the chaos and uncertainty it has spread, yet the people of the country have repeatedly given it a fitting reply," he added.

Modi said the people of Gujarat have pushed the Congress to the margins, and even in states where it is in power, the public is fed up with its misgovernance, citing the results of local body polls held recently in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

People in these states have delivered a clear message that the Congress's politics of seeking opportunity amidst chaos will not work, Modi insisted.

"People are unhappy wherever the Congress party is in power. There is also immense public anger regarding the Congress government in Karnataka; that is precisely why the party had to replace its Chief Minister there," he said, referring to D K Shivakumar taking over as the CM replacing Siddaramaiah in the southern state on June 3.

"India has moved far beyond negativity. It is a nation of boundless optimism and extraordinary aspirations," he emphasised.

Modi affirmed his government worked to build capacity over the past 12 years to make India self-reliant in energy, and the ongoing global crisis has only highlighted this.