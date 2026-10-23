ETV Bharat / bharat

SKM, People Against-SIR Hold Nationwide Protest Over Voter Roll Revision Issue

People under the banner of various organisations stage a protest against the alleged deletion of voters and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The citizens, including farmers, workers, and daily wage earners, joined a protest march, "Reclaim Democracy" on Friday, protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The protestors demanded that the voting rights of every genuine citizen of India be restored. They also demanded an amendment to the Election Commissioners Act 2023.

Wings of several political party begun their march from Gol Dak Khana to the ECI headquarters, but the Delhi Police and security personnel detained them. Farmers also held protests at district and tehsil headquarters across the country today, demanding that the SIR be scrapped and that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be removed and prosecuted. Delegations submitted memoranda to the President of India through District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

In many places, police tried to stop the protests. Leaders were kept under house arrest from early morning, protesters were detained on their way, and prohibitory orders were imposed, especially in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.