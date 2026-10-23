SKM, People Against-SIR Hold Nationwide Protest Over Voter Roll Revision Issue
Wings of several political party begun their march from Gol Dak Khana to the ECI headquarters, but the Delhi Police and security personnel detained them.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The citizens, including farmers, workers, and daily wage earners, joined a protest march, "Reclaim Democracy" on Friday, protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The protestors demanded that the voting rights of every genuine citizen of India be restored. They also demanded an amendment to the Election Commissioners Act 2023.
Wings of several political party begun their march from Gol Dak Khana to the ECI headquarters, but the Delhi Police and security personnel detained them. Farmers also held protests at district and tehsil headquarters across the country today, demanding that the SIR be scrapped and that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be removed and prosecuted. Delegations submitted memoranda to the President of India through District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates.
In many places, police tried to stop the protests. Leaders were kept under house arrest from early morning, protesters were detained on their way, and prohibitory orders were imposed, especially in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.
Morchas were held by SKM and its partner organisations in West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha.
"Over 13 crore names have been removed from the voter lists. The vote is the farmer's strongest weapon, and we will not let it be taken away," SKM said.
Protesters Demands:
- Scrap the SIR and restore the name of every eligible citizen allegedly wrongly removed, after a transparent public review of all deletions
- Remove and prosecute CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- Amend the 2023 law on appointing Election Commissioners so that the Chief Justice of India, not a minister chosen by the Prime Minister, sits on the selection panel
- The Delhi Police withdraw its order of October 11 that removed Jantar Mantar as a protest site
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