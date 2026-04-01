ETV Bharat / bharat

Pensioners Generated 1.9 Cr Digital Life Certificates In 2025-26: Govt

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As many as 1.9 crore digital life certificates were generated by pensioners in the last financial year, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. All pensioners are required to submit a life certificate for the continuation of pension payment.

To sort out the difficulties being faced by elderly, super senior and differently-abled pensioners in submitting digital life certificates, nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaigns have been held from November 1 to 30 every year from 2022 onwards in which camps were held at various locations in identified districts/cities/towns, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question.

The government has launched a face authentication technique which requires only a smartphone for the generation of DLCs, he said.

"A total of 1.90 crore DLCs were generated from 01-04-2025 to 24-03-2026, including 1.15 crore of DLCs generated through the face authentication technique. More than 14.16 lakh DLCs were generated by super senior pensioners above 80 years of age," the minister said.

Singh said all pension disbursing banks have been directed to generate regular reports of pensioners who have not submitted DLCs and to ensure that the DLCs are obtained for the continuity of pension.

Services of India Post Payments Bank, post offices and gramin dak sevaks were also utilised to help senior citizens, especially those above 80 years of age, to submit their DLCs, he said.