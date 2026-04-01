Pensioners Generated 1.9 Cr Digital Life Certificates In 2025-26: Govt
Minister Jitendra Singh said that all pension disbursing banks have been directed to generate regular reports of pensioners who have not submitted DLCs
Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as 1.9 crore digital life certificates were generated by pensioners in the last financial year, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. All pensioners are required to submit a life certificate for the continuation of pension payment.
To sort out the difficulties being faced by elderly, super senior and differently-abled pensioners in submitting digital life certificates, nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaigns have been held from November 1 to 30 every year from 2022 onwards in which camps were held at various locations in identified districts/cities/towns, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question.
The government has launched a face authentication technique which requires only a smartphone for the generation of DLCs, he said.
"A total of 1.90 crore DLCs were generated from 01-04-2025 to 24-03-2026, including 1.15 crore of DLCs generated through the face authentication technique. More than 14.16 lakh DLCs were generated by super senior pensioners above 80 years of age," the minister said.
Singh said all pension disbursing banks have been directed to generate regular reports of pensioners who have not submitted DLCs and to ensure that the DLCs are obtained for the continuity of pension.
Services of India Post Payments Bank, post offices and gramin dak sevaks were also utilised to help senior citizens, especially those above 80 years of age, to submit their DLCs, he said.
Pensioners above 80 years can submit their DLCs in the month of October also, the minister said, adding that mega camps are held at places having a large concentration of pensioners.
During the DLC campaigns, provision is made for doorstep service to aged/sick/ incapacitated/Divyang pensioners also, Singh said.
In a separate reply, he said, since the financial year 2023-24, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has conducted eight pension adalats pertaining to pensioners of all ministries/departments of the central government, wherein 3,594 pending grievances on CPENGRAMS portal have been taken up, and 2,713 cases have been successfully resolved on the spot through this effective initiative.
Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) is an online portal for the registration, tracking and redressal of pensioners’ grievances.
"The balance grievances have also been redressed or taken to finality through follow-up meetings and monitoring. These pension adalats are held in hybrid mode, i.e. physical and online, enabling the pensioners to participate and submit their grievances for timely and effective redressal," Singh said.
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