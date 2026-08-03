ETV Bharat / bharat

Pensioners' Body Calls For Nationwide Protest On Aug 5, Demands Rs 7,500 Minimum Monthly Pension

New Delhi: Pensioners' body EPS95 National Agitation Committee on Monday called for a nationwide protest on August 5, in support of their demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 under the Employee Pension Scheme.

Presently, the minimum monthly pension under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) is Rs 1,000, which was enforced on September 1, 2014. The EPS is run by the retirement body EPFO.

According to a press release issued by the committee, thousands of pensioners covered under EPS-95 are set to gather at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on August 5, as part of a nationwide protest demanding long-pending pension reforms. The demonstration has been called by the EPS95 National Agitation Committee, which says years of representations, peaceful protests, and appeals to the government have failed to bring any meaningful policy decision, it stated.

The committee's key demands include raising the minimum monthly pension to Rs 7,500, providing Dearness Allowance (DA), extending free medical facilities to pensioners and their spouses, and ensuring that eligible retirees receive benefits of higher pension in accordance with Supreme Court judgments.