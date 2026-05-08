Pennaiyar River Dispute: SC Grants 6 Months To Centre To Set Up Tribunal
The Centra had submitted an application seeking six months to constitute the tribunal and the Supreme Court has accepted it.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Centre six months to comply with its February 2, 2026 judgment to set up an inter-state water tribunal to adjudicate the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regarding the Pennaiyar River water.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Pennaiyar is an inter-state river. Karnataka is the upper riparian state, and Tamil Nadu is the lower riparian state. Advocate Nishanth Patil represented the Karnataka government before the apex court.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that the government is taking expeditious steps in the matter. The bench allowed the Centre's application seeking six months to constitute the tribunal.
The Centre stated in its application that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has initiated necessary steps for compliance with this court's directions, as inter-ministerial consultations are complete.
The Centre said statutory and procedural requirements necessitate a reasonable amount of time for completion. “The applicant is making all earnest efforts to ensure compliance with the directions of this court at the earliest. The delay in compliance is neither intentional nor deliberate but has occurred due to circumstances beyond its control,'' said the Centre.
It added that after incorporating the views and comments of various Ministries, the draft cabinet note has been approved by Minister of Jal Shakti. The Centre said the draft cabinet note has been forwarded to the Cabinet Secretariat for consideration of the Union Cabinet.
The Centre said the remaining formalities to ensure compliance with the directions included after the approval of Cabinet, the request for nomination for the post of chairman and members in the Pennaiyar Dispute Tribunal as per Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 would be sent to the Chief Justice of India.
The Centre said that after nomination of the chairman and members by the Chief Justice of India, the draft notification would be prepared and vetted by the Department of Legal Affairs, thereafter, the notification constituting the tribunal would be notified.
Tamil Nadu filed a complaint under Section 3 of the Act of 1956. The state government complained that various projects taken by Karnataka across the main Pennaiyar River and its tributary Markendeya Nadhi have prejudicially affected or are likely to affect the interests of the downstream state of Tamil Nadu and its inhabitants.
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