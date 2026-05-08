ETV Bharat / bharat

Pennaiyar River Dispute: SC Grants 6 Months To Centre To Set Up Tribunal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Centre six months to comply with its February 2, 2026 judgment to set up an inter-state water tribunal to adjudicate the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regarding the Pennaiyar River water.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Pennaiyar is an inter-state river. Karnataka is the upper riparian state, and Tamil Nadu is the lower riparian state. Advocate Nishanth Patil represented the Karnataka government before the apex court.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that the government is taking expeditious steps in the matter. The bench allowed the Centre's application seeking six months to constitute the tribunal.

The Centre stated in its application that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has initiated necessary steps for compliance with this court's directions, as inter-ministerial consultations are complete.

The Centre said statutory and procedural requirements necessitate a reasonable amount of time for completion. “The applicant is making all earnest efforts to ensure compliance with the directions of this court at the earliest. The delay in compliance is neither intentional nor deliberate but has occurred due to circumstances beyond its control,'' said the Centre.