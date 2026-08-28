ETV Bharat / bharat

Penguin Random House India Says It Is Not The Publisher Of Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

New Delhi: Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Sonia Gandhi's memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, the publishing house said in a statement on Friday. The statement comes weeks after American publisher Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced that the book would be released on November 10.

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the company said. The statement follows a report in the Indian Express claiming that the publisher backed out after Gandhi refused "editorial changes” to the manuscript.

Penguin Random House India said that even though they were "willing and keen to publish the book", it is their “prerogative and responsibility to fact check authors and provide recommendations” as a normal part of the publishing process.

"Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the statement added.

Even as the status of the book's distributor in India remains uncertain, a page on e-commerce website Amazon showed an ebook version of “Belonging” up for pre-order at Rs 2,615. According to the e-commerce website, the e-book is published by William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK. The book's India release has been a matter of much speculation since Alfred A Knopf’s announcement.