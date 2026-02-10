Penguin Clarifies After Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Over Former Army Chief Gen Naravane's Book
The clarification by the publishing house comes after Gandhi unearthed an old X post by Naravane announcing the pre-order of the book.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Penguin Random House India on Tuesday issued a clarification after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the publishing House of lying over former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir 'Four Stars Of Destiny'.
The publishing house is in the middle of a row around the memoir, which has rocked the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament. Gandhi, who brandished a copy of the memoir outside the Parliament last week, claimed that the former Army Chief has made statements in the book critical of the BJP-led Government at the Centre and PM Modi.
Amid the opposition protest to corner the NDA government over the book, Penguin on Monday issued a statement claiming the book had not been published and that no copies (print or digital) had been distributed, sold or made available to the public.
Rebutting Penguin, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unearthed a 2023 X post by the author, former Army Chief Gen Naravane himself. “Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind!” Gen Naravane wrote while sharing a post of Penguin India announcing the pre-order of the 28th Army Chief's book.
The former Army Chief's post has given fresh ammunition to the Opposition with LoP Rahul Gandhi reading the former Army chief's X old statement to the media outside the Parliament with a cryptic remark: “This is the tweet by Mr Naravane. Either he is lying, which I don’t believe, or the publisher is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth."
Penguin Issues Clarification
Following Rahul Gandhi's allegation, Penguin issued a clarification saying an announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book were “not the same thing”. The publishing house said that it remains “committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish”. It also cited the various stages of book publishing as follows:
Statement from the Publisher. pic.twitter.com/WqLaptY7o7— Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) February 10, 2026
• Book announced: The publisher has shared that a book is planned. It is not yet published or available for sale.
• Book available for pre-order: Pre-order is a standard publishing practice. It allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. The book is not yet published or available.
• Book scheduled for a future date: A scheduled publication date means the book is planned for release. It does not mean the book has been published.
• Published book: A book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase.
“We remain committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish”.
Read More: