Penguin Clarifies After Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Over Former Army Chief Gen Naravane's Book

New Delhi: Penguin Random House India on Tuesday issued a clarification after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the publishing House of lying over former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir 'Four Stars Of Destiny'.

The publishing house is in the middle of a row around the memoir, which has rocked the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament. Gandhi, who brandished a copy of the memoir outside the Parliament last week, claimed that the former Army Chief has made statements in the book critical of the BJP-led Government at the Centre and PM Modi.

Amid the opposition protest to corner the NDA government over the book, Penguin on Monday issued a statement claiming the book had not been published and that no copies (print or digital) had been distributed, sold or made available to the public.

Rebutting Penguin, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unearthed a 2023 X post by the author, former Army Chief Gen Naravane himself. “Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind!” Gen Naravane wrote while sharing a post of Penguin India announcing the pre-order of the 28th Army Chief's book.

The former Army Chief's post has given fresh ammunition to the Opposition with LoP Rahul Gandhi reading the former Army chief's X old statement to the media outside the Parliament with a cryptic remark: “This is the tweet by Mr Naravane. Either he is lying, which I don’t believe, or the publisher is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth."

Penguin Issues Clarification