‘Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword, So Is The Mike’, Observes SC During Hearing Shabir Ahmed Shah Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that “pen is mightier than the sword, so is the mike”, while hearing bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, who contended that he had met five prime ministers of India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and his speeches mostly represented the aspirations of the people.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce a couple of his speeches and other relevant facts in the case. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing NIA, contended that his 39 years in jail were not substantiated by the report of Tihar and DG, Prisons in Kashmir. Luthra said at most, his period in jail can be, in the instant case, around five years, two months and over, around eight years.

During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, contended that he never threw stones, nor instigated anyone; rather, he sat with five prime ministers of India to solve the issue of Kashmir. Gonsalves said Shah was 74 years old at present, and if granted bail, the condition can be put that he will confine himself to his house and garden in Kashmir. The bench said that if the hearing does not conclude on February 10, then it may consider the relief on that day.

Gonsalves named a few dignitaries which including former prime ministers VP Singh, IK Gujral, Chandra Shekhar, former union minister Ram Jethmalani and others.

“We have all the pictures of him with the prime ministers. They asked him what could be done to sort out the issues. They did it because they knew he wasn't a terrorist," said Gonsalves. He said the valley loved him not because of what he was, but what he used to say, because they represented the aspirations of people.

It was submitted before the bench that he had left the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in 1996 and formed an independent group, while the allegations largely pertained to the APHC. It was submitted that he formed the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party. The bench, in a lighter vein, orally observed that the party would be a satellite or a shell company of Hurriyat.

"Yes, his words were a little uncomfortable, but not uncomfortable enough that the five prime ministers called him. They asked him very politely as to what can be done to solve the issue of Kashmir....”, said Gonsalves. The bench was informed that he was in and out of jail several times, with a cumulative period of 39 years.