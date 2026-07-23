ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pellet Injuries' During CJP Protest In Delhi: 19-Yr-Old May Lose Vision In Right Eye, Another Student Undergoes Surgery

At AIIMS, doctors are making efforts to save his vision, though the chances of recovery are extremely slim, the family said.

Sahil is a final-year student at the School of Open Learning. His family said he was hit in the right eye by a pellet during the police action, causing severe damage to the eyeball. He was initially taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College but was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre due to the severity of his condition.

Nineteen-year-old Sahil Lochab, a resident of Najafgarh, is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors are attempting to save his vision. The other injured protester, Sheikh Irshad, has undergone surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital.

New Delhi: Two protesters injured in police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 march to Parliament are undergoing serious health conditions, with one student facing risk of losing vision in one eye and the other undergoing surgery. Protesters claimed both were hit by pellet guns, but Delhi Police have strongly rebutted the allegations.

Many students were injured during CJP's protest on Monday (ETV Bharat)

Sahil's mother, Jyoti, said doctors informed her that there is only a one percent chance of her son retaining vision in his right eye. She alleged that a pellet-like projectile pierced Sahil's eye, causing the severe injury, however, her claim has not yet been confirmed by any official investigation or medical report.

According to Sahil's family, he aspired to join the Delhi Police as a head constable. He had already appeared for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Group-B and Group-C examinations and was preparing for recruitment. The family said that he had been visiting Jantar Mantar for two consecutive days and was interested in the agitation as it pertained to issues related to the education system.

Police action during CJP's July 20 Parliament march (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Irshad, who was injured during the police action, is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital. According to the hospital administration, he underwent surgery on Tuesday evening.

Irshad hails from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and works in Gurugram. He had come to Jhandewalan for work related to his passport and visa and subsequently joined the protest. Irshad and his associates alleged that he sustained more than 20 pellet-like injuries on his face, neck, and body. They claimed that injuries to his eye and face posed a threat to his vision, necessitating surgery. However, the hospital has only confirmed his treatment and surgery and no official comment has been received regarding the cause of the injuries.

Meanwhile, allegations of use of pellet guns during students' protest have triggered a controversy. Protesters and their families are levelling serious allegations against the police based on the injuries sustained, whereas the Delhi Police, in an official statement on X handle, termed reports of pellet guns being fired at peaceful protesters as completely false, misleading, and baseless.

Delhi Police have appealed to the public not to share unverified information and to verify facts only through official sources. They have also warned of legal action against those spreading rumours.