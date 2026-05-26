ETV Bharat / bharat

Orange Peel To Wastewater Purifier: How Researchers Developed A Nanocomposite To Clean Toxic, Carcinogenic Malachite Green

Varanasi: Peels of oranges are being put to use to remove the highly toxic and carcinogenic dye malachite green from industrial wastewater. This eco-friendly intervention has been created by the researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) at Varanasi and Parul University at Vadodara.

The research is considered an important achievement towards solving the serious environmental challenge posed by industrial water pollution. The joint research work has been carried out by the School of Biochemical Engineering at IIT (BHU) and Department of Chemical Engineering at Parul Institute of Technology. The research team comprised Associate Professor Vishal Mishra of IIT (BHU) along with Alok Tiwari, Gaurang Damle, Shivendu Saxena, Vishal Sandhwar, Diksha Saxena and Deepak Jadhav from JSPM University, Pune.

Their findings have been published in the prestigious Journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry. The researchers developed the novel nanocomposite using orange peel (citrus sinensis) extract as a natural reducing agent, making the technology environment friendly and waste-free. In this initiative, a co-polymerised layer of polyaniline (PANI) and polypyrrole (PPy) on tin oxide (SnO₂) nanoparticles has been developed by in-situ polymerisation techniques.

The dye containing wastewater from industrial plants worldwide is considered a serious environmental hazard. Malachite green in particular is toxic, carcinogenic and non-biodegradable. It is extremely harmful to aquatic life and human health.