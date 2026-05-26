Orange Peel To Wastewater Purifier: How Researchers Developed A Nanocomposite To Clean Toxic, Carcinogenic Malachite Green
The eco-friendly intervention has been created by researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) at Varanasi and Parul University at Vadodara.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Varanasi: Peels of oranges are being put to use to remove the highly toxic and carcinogenic dye malachite green from industrial wastewater. This eco-friendly intervention has been created by the researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) at Varanasi and Parul University at Vadodara.
The research is considered an important achievement towards solving the serious environmental challenge posed by industrial water pollution. The joint research work has been carried out by the School of Biochemical Engineering at IIT (BHU) and Department of Chemical Engineering at Parul Institute of Technology. The research team comprised Associate Professor Vishal Mishra of IIT (BHU) along with Alok Tiwari, Gaurang Damle, Shivendu Saxena, Vishal Sandhwar, Diksha Saxena and Deepak Jadhav from JSPM University, Pune.
Their findings have been published in the prestigious Journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry. The researchers developed the novel nanocomposite using orange peel (citrus sinensis) extract as a natural reducing agent, making the technology environment friendly and waste-free. In this initiative, a co-polymerised layer of polyaniline (PANI) and polypyrrole (PPy) on tin oxide (SnO₂) nanoparticles has been developed by in-situ polymerisation techniques.
The dye containing wastewater from industrial plants worldwide is considered a serious environmental hazard. Malachite green in particular is toxic, carcinogenic and non-biodegradable. It is extremely harmful to aquatic life and human health.
Talking about the intervention, IIT (BHU) Director Professor Amit Patra also said, “This type of collaborative and applied research reflects the institute's commitment to sustainable technology development to address social and environmental challenges.” He said that IIT (BHU) will continue to encourage innovations that are useful to society and have a global impact.
Meanwhile, Vishal Mishra said this joint research is an excellent example of strong academic and research collaboration between IIT (BHU) and Parul University. He said that a practical and economical solution for industrial wastewater purification has been developed by combining biochemical engineering and advanced material science.
The research team has acknowledged the research and infrastructure support provided by IIT (BHU), Parul University and KK Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research in Nashik. The researchers said that in the future, work will be done on regeneration of this technology and its testing in real industrial wastewater systems.
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