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Peace Bond Curtails One's Right To Protest Peacefully: CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya addresses a press conference, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Ranchi: CPI(ML) National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has questioned the practice of requiring individuals to sign "peace bonds", saying it curtails the constitutional rights of individuals to protest peacefully.

His remarks came after All India Students' Association president Neha Bora refused to sign a peace bond, alleging that peace bond proceedings were being used to curb democratic dissent and maintained that raising slogans or questioning institutions did not amount to a breach of peace.

CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been made to sign "peace bonds" after facing detention during their recent protest in Delhi. Backing Bora's contention, Bhattacharya said that these bonds include complex and restrictive conditions. "It curtails the constitutional rights of individuals for peaceful protest," he told reporters here. "A nationwide movement is underway demanding the cancellation of the SIR mechanism. Furthermore, following revelations of 'vote theft' originating from within the Election Commission itself, demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have gained momentum," Bhattacharya added.