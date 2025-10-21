PDP Resolution On Power Dues Exemption Admitted In Jammu And Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ahead Of RS polls
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will deliberate on the resolution brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which seeks a one-time exemption of all electricity tariff dues for domestic consumers. The seven-day session is set to start on October 23.
This comes as Rajya Sabha elections, which will see the ruling National Conference and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leaning over the PDP, Independents and jailed Aam Aadmi Party’s lone MLA to win the fourth seat. While the first three seats sound easy for the NC, the fourth seat, involving a tough fight, will have the BJP putting in all efforts to secure the only win, which has the saffron party’s J&K president in the contest.
National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, is confident that the party will secure all four seats. The PDP, which has three MLAs in the hood, has leveraged passing of their bills in the assembly against votes to the NC. The Assembly secretariat has accepted the private member resolution moved by the PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz, which aims to offer a one-time exemption of all outstanding electricity bills for domestic consumers.
The bill will face a ballot test before being listed in the assembly calendar. The number of votes in favour or against, as per the rules, will decide whether or not the bill will go into the assembly schedule. Happening a day before the session, the notification said, the balloting process will be conducted on October 22 at 4 pm in the office chambers of the assembly secretary.
In the Budget session of the assembly in March, the PDP’s two bills on Land Rights and regularisation of Daily Wagers weren’t entertained, but this time around, the party is playing the Rajya Sabha election support to push for their passage. For NC, PDP’s three legislators are key to winning the last and the fourth seat, which will take their tally up from 23 to compete with BJP’s 28, along with the support of independents.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been trying hard to mitigate the significant power losses in Jammu and Kashmir, which are the highest in the country. Abdullah, who holds the power portfolio, is also aiming to revive defunct hydropower projects and regularise the industry for new players to bridge the power deficit in J&K. The one-time settlement of pending electricity bill arrears serves as the poll promise of the NC.
“Many have pending dues, and it has accumulated in lakhs. Once the government offers free 200 units, it can help the government as those who have pending dues will clear their bills first,” PDP legislator Mir told ETV Bharat.
He said it can help the government generate revenue if the government supports it. “We have offered them (NC) conditional support in the Rajya Sabha polls if they support our land bill and other bills,” he added.
