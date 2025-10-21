ETV Bharat / bharat

PDP Resolution On Power Dues Exemption Admitted In Jammu And Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ahead Of RS polls

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will deliberate on the resolution brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which seeks a one-time exemption of all electricity tariff dues for domestic consumers. The seven-day session is set to start on October 23.

This comes as Rajya Sabha elections, which will see the ruling National Conference and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leaning over the PDP, Independents and jailed Aam Aadmi Party’s lone MLA to win the fourth seat. While the first three seats sound easy for the NC, the fourth seat, involving a tough fight, will have the BJP putting in all efforts to secure the only win, which has the saffron party’s J&K president in the contest.

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and legislator, Tanvir Sadiq, is confident that the party will secure all four seats. The PDP, which has three MLAs in the hood, has leveraged passing of their bills in the assembly against votes to the NC. The Assembly secretariat has accepted the private member resolution moved by the PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz, which aims to offer a one-time exemption of all outstanding electricity bills for domestic consumers.

The bill will face a ballot test before being listed in the assembly calendar. The number of votes in favour or against, as per the rules, will decide whether or not the bill will go into the assembly schedule. Happening a day before the session, the notification said, the balloting process will be conducted on October 22 at 4 pm in the office chambers of the assembly secretary.