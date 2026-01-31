ETV Bharat / bharat

PDP Invokes ‘Healing Touch’ With Bill On Violence-Induced Trauma In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: In a move aimed at addressing the mental health crisis in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by over three decades of violence, a private member's bill has sought a “human-centric” framework to heal trauma and foster reconciliation in people.

The draft legislation named the Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation, Trauma Healing and Dignity Bill, 2026, has been introduced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para in the legislative secretariat for the coming J&K Legislative Assembly session beginning February 2.

Para explained that the intent behind the proposed legislation reflects the PDP’s ‘healing touch’ policy, pioneered by the late chief minister and PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

“It seeks to bring healing into focus, as two decades of conflict have left deep, unaddressed wounds. Violence has scarred lives, destroyed families, and eroded health and peace,” he told ETV Bharat.

The objective of the bill, according to Para, is to restore dignity as a humane act, not to use it as a tactical or political tool.

“Counter-terrorism policies over the past twenty years have classified people as OGWs and anti-nationals, leaving no non-security approach to address their needs,” he added. “This bill adopts a human-centric approach to transform lives and address years of trauma so that unnecessary summons, harassment, and security-related indignities can finally come to an end.”

The draft bill noted that violence has seen a decline since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, and Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into two union territories with Ladakh divested as a separate union territory, but the psychological fallout of decades of instability continues to erode public health and trust in institutions.

It argues that prolonged exposure to violence has imposed a “profound human cost” across all sections of society, specifically naming Kashmiri Muslims, Kashmiri Pandits and members of the security forces as victims of over three decades of violence in the region.