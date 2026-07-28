ETV Bharat / bharat

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Apologises For Her 'Banta Hai' Remarks; Announces J&K-Wide Protests On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President on Tuesday apologised for her remarks justifying the use of force against Kashmiris during her visit to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in Delhi following a massive backlash. Mufti also announced that the party will hold peaceful protests across J&K on the 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on August 5.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, the PDP chief said that the party workers will hold peaceful protests in the 20 district headquarters on the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.