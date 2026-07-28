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PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Apologises For Her 'Banta Hai' Remarks; Announces J&K-Wide Protests On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

Mufti said she meant to say that security forces "get a chance to use violence in Kashmir" while apologising for her remarks.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a party meeting in Srinagar
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a party meeting in Srinagar (IANS)
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By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President on Tuesday apologised for her remarks justifying the use of force against Kashmiris during her visit to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in Delhi following a massive backlash. Mufti also announced that the party will hold peaceful protests across J&K on the 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on August 5.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, the PDP chief said that the party workers will hold peaceful protests in the 20 district headquarters on the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.

However, the highlight of the presser was Mufti's apology for her remarks during her visit to Delhi's Jantar Mantar where she appeared to have justified use of force against common Kashmiris. Mufti said she made the remarks in a hurry while she had to say that security forces in Kashmir “get a reason" to use violence against protesters.

"My statement must have hurt people's sentiments. They consider me as their own, so they also get angry at me for small things. I seek an apology," the PDP chief said.

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MEHBOOBA MUFTI
MEHBOOBA MUFTI BANTA HAI
KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR
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