PDP Breaches NC Fort After 50 Years In Kashmir Bypolls
PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi defeated NC's Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of 4496 votes.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Budgam: Peoples Democratic Party secured a clinching win with party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi defeating the ruling National Conference candidate in Budgam constituency after nearly 50 years.
The polls are crucial as it is seen as the first popularity test for the Omar Abdullah as it marks one year in the government last month.
PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi secured win by a margin of 4496 votes against his closest rival Aga Syed Mehmood. Both belong to the influential Shia family in the constituency and are related to each other.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Muntazir described the win as a verdict against Omar Abdullah government.
He said that it was a historic moment for Budgam and his priority would be to “restore dignity of my people who were neglected for the last 50 years”.
Budgam alongside Nagrota constituency went for bypolls as the two seats fell vacant last year. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from the seat and retained Ganderbal while the sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passed away.
For the first since 1977, the NC has been defeated from Budgam. The seat has been represented by the NC in the legislative assembly for the last seven consecutive terms including the previous three terms by now Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi since 2002.
Both the candidates agree the constituency lags behind development corresponding to the other nine districts in Kashmir.
The constituency has a total of over 1.25 lakh electorate with Shia voters accounting for 30-30 percent.
A lawyer by profession, Muntazir is the son of Shia leader Aga Syed Hassan, who was leading Anjuman-e-Shari Shiayan and was part of Hurriyat Conference until it went defunct with sweeping crackdown against separatists since 2019.
The 32-year-old was defeated by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 legislative Assembly by over 17000 votes. But the rift within NC after Aga Ruhullah boycotted the election campaign for his uncle Mehmood changed the ground, giving edge to Muntazir.
