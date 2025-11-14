ETV Bharat / bharat

PDP Breaches NC Fort After 50 Years In Kashmir Bypolls

Budgam: Peoples Democratic Party secured a clinching win with party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi defeating the ruling National Conference candidate in Budgam constituency after nearly 50 years.

The polls are crucial as it is seen as the first popularity test for the Omar Abdullah as it marks one year in the government last month.

PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi secured win by a margin of 4496 votes against his closest rival Aga Syed Mehmood. Both belong to the influential Shia family in the constituency and are related to each other.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Muntazir described the win as a verdict against Omar Abdullah government.

He said that it was a historic moment for Budgam and his priority would be to “restore dignity of my people who were neglected for the last 50 years”.