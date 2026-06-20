Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Verdict: Padamsinh Patil And Seven Others Acquitted Due To Lack Of Evidence
Padamsinh Patil is the brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The CBI will challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Is the legal maxim 'Justice delayed is justice denied' applicable to the verdict of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar's murder trial? Nimbalkar's arch rival and cousin, Padmasinh Patil, of the Nationalist Congress Party and seven others were acquitted by a special court in Mumbai on Saturday, 20 years after the incident, due to lack of evidence. This judgement was delivered by Special Judge S R Navander.
Pawanraje, a former minister, and his driver were murdered in 2006. Padamsinh Patil, a former Maharashtra minister and former Member of Parliament from Dharashiv, was accused of paying hired goons to carry out this contract murder.
Prior to the judgement, around 11:00 AM before the proceedings officially began, the sons, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar, his brother Jayraje Nimbalkar, and their mother Anandidevi Nimbalkar were present in court. The wife and son of Pawanraje’s driver, late Samad Kazi, too were present.
The prime accused, former minister Padamsinh Patil (aged 86), arrived at the court in an ambulance due to his advanced age and poor health. The other seven accused were also present in court.
Judge Navandar began reading the verdict from 11:25 AM until 1:00 PM. The court clarified that no charges could be proven. They noted various discrepancies, such as a mismatch in the details of the vehicle used in the attack, inconsistencies between the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the deceased and accused. The court pointed out significant contradictions in the testimony of the approver (a witness granted a pardon).
The court said, as the approver was not credible, the accused could not be convicted based only on his testimony.
All eyes were fixed on this verdict, as it is politically sensitive. Especially after the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, had accused that Omraje was paid a hefty sum of money to join the Shiv Sena so that the verdict would be given in favour of Padmasinh Patil on June 20. Moreover, Patil is the elder brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
Immediately after the verdict, the CBI said it will prepare to move the Bombay High Court to challenge the decision.
The accused in this case included Padamsinh Patil, Latur-based entrepreneur Satish Mandade, retired State Excise Inspector Mohan Shukla, and the assailants. According to case records, Mandade and Shukla hired Parasmal Jain for a contract of Rs 25 lakh to kill Pawanraje Nimbalkar. Jain later turned approver. The late Pawanraje and his driver, Samad Kazi, were shot dead at Kalamboli on June 3, 2006. The incident had caused a major stir in state politics.
The court has now acquitted Padamsinh Patil, Satish Mandade, Mohan Shukla, Shashikant Kulkarni, Kailash Yadav, Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh, and Chhote Pandey due to a lack of evidence.
This verdict has come as a major shock to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar and his family. Padamsinh Patil is a relative of Pawanraje Nimbalkar. This case has garnered keen interest and has been closely followed, since it has dragged on for two decades. The trial too was politically sensitive. Investigative agencies at that time had alleged that Padamsinh Patil had conspired to hatch this murder plot due to Pawanraje Nimbalkar's growing political influence.
As soon as the verdict was announced, Omraje abruptly stood up and walked out of the courtroom. Speaking to the media, he said, "I believe there could be no greater misfortune for the judicial system than this. It took not less than 20 years to reach a verdict in this case. Sadly, the outcome is the acquittal of all accused. It is truly unfortunate."
The court acknowledged the murder was out of political rivalry and that the case had dragged on for too long.
Omraje said, "That is why we had filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to hand over the investigation to the CBI. The CBI subsequently conducted the investigation, but that process took another three years. Now, we look to the High Court for justice. The fact remains that a murder took place, and the court itself had acknowledged the existence of political rivalry. So, who committed the murder?"
The CBI named Patil as the prime accused
It was alleged that Patil had planned the murder of Pawanraje due to political and business rivalry. He was accused of paying supari to carry out this contract killing. During Patil's political career, he held various ministerial portfolios.
Testimony from 128 witnesses recorded
During the trial, the court heard testimonies of 128 witnesses, which included social activist Anna Hazare. The trial concluded in the court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special CBI Judge S R Navandar. According to the CBI chargesheet, a contract of 25 lakh was issued for the murder of Pawanraje. Initially, the local police had handled the investigation, after which it was transferred to the CID and subsequently to the CBI.