ETV Bharat / bharat

Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Verdict: Padamsinh Patil And Seven Others Acquitted Due To Lack Of Evidence

Police security outside the Special Court in Mumbai that acquitted Padmasinh Patil and seven other accused for the murder of Pawanraje Nimbalkar ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Is the legal maxim 'Justice delayed is justice denied' applicable to the verdict of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar's murder trial? Nimbalkar's arch rival and cousin, Padmasinh Patil, of the Nationalist Congress Party and seven others were acquitted by a special court in Mumbai on Saturday, 20 years after the incident, due to lack of evidence. This judgement was delivered by Special Judge S R Navander.

Pawanraje, a former minister, and his driver were murdered in 2006. Padamsinh Patil, a former Maharashtra minister and former Member of Parliament from Dharashiv, was accused of paying hired goons to carry out this contract murder.

Prior to the judgement, around 11:00 AM before the proceedings officially began, the sons, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar, his brother Jayraje Nimbalkar, and their mother Anandidevi Nimbalkar were present in court. The wife and son of Pawanraje’s driver, late Samad Kazi, too were present.

The prime accused, former minister Padamsinh Patil (aged 86), arrived at the court in an ambulance due to his advanced age and poor health. The other seven accused were also present in court.

Judge Navandar began reading the verdict from 11:25 AM until 1:00 PM. The court clarified that no charges could be proven. They noted various discrepancies, such as a mismatch in the details of the vehicle used in the attack, inconsistencies between the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the deceased and accused. The court pointed out significant contradictions in the testimony of the approver (a witness granted a pardon).

The court said, as the approver was not credible, the accused could not be convicted based only on his testimony.

All eyes were fixed on this verdict, as it is politically sensitive. Especially after the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, had accused that Omraje was paid a hefty sum of money to join the Shiv Sena so that the verdict would be given in favour of Padmasinh Patil on June 20. Moreover, Patil is the elder brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Immediately after the verdict, the CBI said it will prepare to move the Bombay High Court to challenge the decision.

The accused in this case included Padamsinh Patil, Latur-based entrepreneur Satish Mandade, retired State Excise Inspector Mohan Shukla, and the assailants. According to case records, Mandade and Shukla hired Parasmal Jain for a contract of Rs 25 lakh to kill Pawanraje Nimbalkar. Jain later turned approver. The late Pawanraje and his driver, Samad Kazi, were shot dead at Kalamboli on June 3, 2006. The incident had caused a major stir in state politics.