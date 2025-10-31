ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Pawan Khera Calls PM Modi 'Bahurupiya', Says BJP's Politics Over Sardar Patel Won't Work In Bihar

Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressing an election rally at Sakra in Muzaffarpur earlier this week, declared that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do anything – even dance on stage – for votes and indulge in drama over the Chhath Puja.

On the other hand, Modi, speaking at his rally at Muzaffarpur, retaliated that Rahul has shamelessly insulted the Chhath Puja and its devotees.

As the poll slugfest reaches its crescendo, ETV Bharat interviewed Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and the party’s media and publicity department chairman, Pawan Khera, over the issue and the Bihar Assembly elections.

ETV Bharat: You have been touring Bihar for the past few months and campaigning in the upcoming Assembly elections. What are your observations?

Pawan Khera: Bihar is witnessing a complete wave of change. The state was never so ready for a change like this time. This is because it has suffered fully in the past 20 years. Two generations have been destroyed. The new generation has understood that if the switch does not come now, the state will go back 30 to 40 years.

ETV Bharat: How intensively is Rahul Gandhi going to campaign in this election?

Khera: He was planning to address a few rallies, but we had to increase their number because of the demand coming from different corners of the state. The demand shot up after his rallies at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. We will let you know about the schedule, but Rahul will be coming to Bihar continuously.

ETV Bharat: Rahul has called the Prime Minister a dramebaaz (someone who indulges in drama)?

Khera: Isn’t he (Modi) a dramebaaz? If we don’t call such a person dramebaaz, what shall we call? If we don’t call a person who becomes Rabindranath Tagore in Bengal polls a dramebaaz or bahurupiya (impersonator), what will we call him? Rahul ji used mild words; else, bahurupiya would have been more apt.

ETV Bharat: But calling anybody a nachnewala (dancer)?

Khera: The Prime Minister had used the word Mujra (a dance form used by women courtesans to entertain rulers or rich men). Was it good? The word mujra is good from his mouth, but using the word naach (dance) is wrong. We are in politics. Democracy is here. There will be taunts and criticisms. If you want to become chhuimui (touch me not plant, botanical name Mimosa pudica) go away from politics.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and the party’s media and publicity department chairman, Pawan Khera (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat: Why is Rahul Gandhi continuously latching on to US President Donald Trump’s comments that he pressured Prime Minister Modi to halt Operation Sindoor against Pakistan?