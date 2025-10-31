Exclusive | Pawan Khera Calls PM Modi 'Bahurupiya', Says BJP's Politics Over Sardar Patel Won't Work In Bihar
Congress party leader Pawan Khera expresses confidence that the INDIA bloc will win more than the required MLA seats to form government in Bihar
By Dev Raj
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressing an election rally at Sakra in Muzaffarpur earlier this week, declared that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do anything – even dance on stage – for votes and indulge in drama over the Chhath Puja.
On the other hand, Modi, speaking at his rally at Muzaffarpur, retaliated that Rahul has shamelessly insulted the Chhath Puja and its devotees.
As the poll slugfest reaches its crescendo, ETV Bharat interviewed Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and the party’s media and publicity department chairman, Pawan Khera, over the issue and the Bihar Assembly elections.
ETV Bharat: You have been touring Bihar for the past few months and campaigning in the upcoming Assembly elections. What are your observations?
Pawan Khera: Bihar is witnessing a complete wave of change. The state was never so ready for a change like this time. This is because it has suffered fully in the past 20 years. Two generations have been destroyed. The new generation has understood that if the switch does not come now, the state will go back 30 to 40 years.
ETV Bharat: How intensively is Rahul Gandhi going to campaign in this election?
Khera: He was planning to address a few rallies, but we had to increase their number because of the demand coming from different corners of the state. The demand shot up after his rallies at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. We will let you know about the schedule, but Rahul will be coming to Bihar continuously.
ETV Bharat: Rahul has called the Prime Minister a dramebaaz (someone who indulges in drama)?
Khera: Isn’t he (Modi) a dramebaaz? If we don’t call such a person dramebaaz, what shall we call? If we don’t call a person who becomes Rabindranath Tagore in Bengal polls a dramebaaz or bahurupiya (impersonator), what will we call him? Rahul ji used mild words; else, bahurupiya would have been more apt.
ETV Bharat: But calling anybody a nachnewala (dancer)?
Khera: The Prime Minister had used the word Mujra (a dance form used by women courtesans to entertain rulers or rich men). Was it good? The word mujra is good from his mouth, but using the word naach (dance) is wrong. We are in politics. Democracy is here. There will be taunts and criticisms. If you want to become chhuimui (touch me not plant, botanical name Mimosa pudica) go away from politics.
ETV Bharat: Why is Rahul Gandhi continuously latching on to US President Donald Trump’s comments that he pressured Prime Minister Modi to halt Operation Sindoor against Pakistan?
Khera: India is being repeatedly insulted. He is the Prime Minister of the country. India is being insulted, and he is keeping silent! Trump is roaming all over the world and maligning our country, but the Prime Minister is quiet because he is not bothered about India’s insult.
ETV Bharat: His silence could be a part of diplomacy.
Khera: It is not diplomacy. The secret behind his silence is hidden with Adani. Several cases are going on against the industrialist in the US. The Prime Minister will keep tolerating the insult of our country till the cases against Adani are not closed.
ETV Bharat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a press conference in Patna on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Khera: What was the need to talk about the programme in Bihar when it was happening in Gujarat? All these people are dramebaaz. Books against Sardar Patel are distributed free from the RSS headquarters in Gujarat even today. These people had burnt his effigies when he had banned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
This also shows that these people will be afraid and worship a person who cares a fig for the RSS. This is the truth of the Sangh (RSS).
ETV Bharat: A particular caste in Bihar identifies with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Could it be the reason for Amit Shah holding a conference here?
Khera: Pardon me. Sardar Patel is not a leader of any particular caste. He is the leader of the entire country. He is the leader of everybody whose heart beats for the country.
ETV Bharat: Do you think the BJP and RSS are trying to usurp the name and legacy of Vallabhbhai Patel?
Khera: Let them try. They do not have any hero or leader of their own, so they keep trying to usurp stalwart leaders here and there, but the truth cannot be changed. Had Patel been even a bit lenient about RSS, he would have been in Jan Sangh (Bharatiya Jan Sangh, considered a predecessor of the BJP) or in the Hindu Mahasabha. People should think about why all the top leaders of the country chose the Congress.
ETV Bharat: Coming back to the Bihar elections, what is the scenario of a friendly fight between the Congress and its alliance partners? Why did such a situation arise?
Khera: Every seat has its own circumstances. The circumstances and factors are such that a friendly fight is appropriate. The Congress is in a friendly fight with other partners for six seats. Jeetga Bihar. Bihar badlo, sarkar badlo (Bihar will win. Change Bihar, change the government).
ETV Bharat: How many seats will INDIA win in the Bihar poll?
Khera: More than required to form the government in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
