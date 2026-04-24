Gauhati High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Congress Leader Pawan Khera In Assam FIR
The bench of Justice Parthajyoti Saikia had reserved the final order after hearing both sides extensively on April 21.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera. The bench of Justice Parthajyoti Saikia had reserved the final order after hearing both sides extensively on April 21.
Senior Counsel and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Pawan Khera, who is a spokesperson of the Congress. Earlier, the Telangana High Court on April 10 granted one week transit anticipatory bail to Khera and permitted him to move before the concerned court.
Meanwhile, the Assam Police thereafter moved the Supreme Court against that order. The apex court, on April 15, through its interim order, stayed the grant of transit anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court.
On April 17, the apex court also declined Khera's plea to vacate the stay imposed by it. Pawan Khera then moved the Gauhati High Court for anticipatory bail.
It may be mentioned that in the first week of April during the election campaign for the Assam Assembly election, Khera, in a press meet in Delhi and Guwahati, raised allegations of holding multiple passports and investment in foreign companies by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family.
Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife then filed an FIR against Khera and demanded his arrest in the false allegations, as claimed by Himanta's family.
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