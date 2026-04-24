ETV Bharat / bharat

Gauhati High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Congress Leader Pawan Khera In Assam FIR

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera. The bench of Justice Parthajyoti Saikia had reserved the final order after hearing both sides extensively on April 21.

Senior Counsel and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Pawan Khera, who is a spokesperson of the Congress. Earlier, the Telangana High Court on April 10 granted one week transit anticipatory bail to Khera and permitted him to move before the concerned court.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police thereafter moved the Supreme Court against that order. The apex court, on April 15, through its interim order, stayed the grant of transit anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court.