Day After Marathon Grilling, Pawan Khera Returns To Assam Police Crime Branch
On Wednesday, Assam Police's Crime Branch questioned Khera for over 10 hours and requested his presence again on Thursday, which he complied with.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday appeared before Assam Police Crime Branch here for the second consecutive day in connection with the cases filed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.
The cases were registered after Khera accused Riniki of possessing multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.
On Wednesday, police questioned Khera for more than 10 hours and asked him to appear again today. “I am cooperating with the investigations and will do so again today,” he told the media before appearing for questioning on Thursday.
Khera refused to comment on the probe, saying he will talk once it is completed. “I am a law-abiding citizen. It is my duty to cooperate as there is a Constitution and I will abide by it,” he had said on Wednesday night after coming out of the Crime branch office. He had been called again at 9.30 am on Thursday.
" i am cooperating": pawan khera appears before guwahati crime branch in passport row linked to assam cm's wife— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 14, 2026
read @ANI Story |https://t.co/OgAA2oMuQs#PawanKhera #HimantaBiswaSarma #RinikiBhuyanSharma #Defamation pic.twitter.com/3l5drb1lzJ
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Wednesday that the law will take its own course, but “we have already received in writing from the Union government that the documents Khera displayed were fake.”
Police investigations, therefore, will not take long, and they will be able to submit the chargesheet within the stipulated time, the CM said.
Sarma’s wife had filed criminal complaints against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The charges against the Congress leader include making false statements in connection with an election, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and defamation. Earlier, Assam Police had visited Khera’s residence in Delhi, but he was reportedly not present there.
Khera had initially approached the Telangana High Court, which granted him seven-day transit anticipatory bail. However, Assam Police challenged the order in the Supreme Court. The apex court stayed the transit bail order and directed Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.
Subsequently, the Gauhati High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, following which Khera moved the Supreme Court again and got anticipatory bail. The SC observed that the matter appeared to have arisen out of political rivalry.
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