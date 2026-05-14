ETV Bharat / bharat

Day After Marathon Grilling, Pawan Khera Returns To Assam Police Crime Branch

Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday appeared before Assam Police Crime Branch here for the second consecutive day in connection with the cases filed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The cases were registered after Khera accused Riniki of possessing multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

On Wednesday, police questioned Khera for more than 10 hours and asked him to appear again today. “I am cooperating with the investigations and will do so again today,” he told the media before appearing for questioning on Thursday.

Khera refused to comment on the probe, saying he will talk once it is completed. “I am a law-abiding citizen. It is my duty to cooperate as there is a Constitution and I will abide by it,” he had said on Wednesday night after coming out of the Crime branch office. He had been called again at 9.30 am on Thursday.