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Pawan Kalyan Defends Alliance With TDP-BJP, Says Andhra Pradesh Was In 'ICU' Before 2024 Polls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday strongly defended his party's alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that Andhra Pradesh was in an 'ICU-like condition' ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections and required political stability rather than experimentation.

Addressing Jana Sena Atmiya Sammalenam at a convention centre in Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Pawan Kalyan said comparisons with Tamil Nadu politics were misplaced and insisted that the alliance was forged solely in the interests of Andhra Pradesh and its five crore people.

''Many critics argue that we should have acted like a Tamil political party. But Tamil Nadu is different and Andhra Pradesh politics are distinct. In 2024, Andhra Pradesh was in the ICU. If the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had returned to power, a situation would have arisen where even women would be dragged out of their homes. I entered this alliance only for the stability and security of the people of Andhra Pradesh,'' he said.

Referring to criticism over JSP not contesting independently in 2024, Pawan Kalyan asked what the party had achieved when it fought alone in the 2019 elections. ''When I contested independently in 2019, I was defeated in both constituencies. Many who promised support abandoned me at the crucial moment,'' he said.

The Jana Sena chief said he never entered politics merely to become Chief Minister, but to create a new political culture and develop a new generation of leadership. ''I could have become an MP in 2009 itself. I had opportunities in later elections too. But my objective was not power alone. I wanted to see how much positive change could be brought into politics,'' he said and added that the party, which began with around 150 members, has now grown into a movement with more than 21 lakh members.

Alliance Decision Taken After Chandrababu's Arrest

Pawan Kalyan said the decision to align with the TDP and BJP was taken after he met TDP president and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, following his arrest in 2023.

''At that time, the state was engulfed in uncertainty. There was confusion over the three-capitals policy and the political atmosphere had become unstable. I felt the state needed stability and decisive intervention," he said.