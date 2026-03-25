ETV Bharat / bharat

'Patriotism Can’t Be Compelled Even For The National Anthem?', Asks SC As It Rejects Plea Against Vande Mataram Circular

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea against a Home Ministry circular on singing the national song Vande Mataram at official events, saying the directive was not mandatory and the petitioner’s concerns amounted to “some vague apprehensions of discrimination.”

When the petitioner's counsel insisted that patriotism cannot be compelled, the apex court asked, “It can't be compelled even for the national anthem?"

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The petitioner, Muhammed Sayeed Noori, was represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde. The bench said the plea is premature and that if the petitioner were to face any penal action, he may approach the court.

During the hearing, Hegde contended that they respect every religion in the country, but if people are compelled to sing the song irrespective of their religion and faith, some may find it a compulsion to participate in the “social demonstration of loyalty.”

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court for another matter, said, “Do we need to be advised to respect the national song?”

Justice Bagchi told Hegde, “Please come to us as and when you are discriminated on the plank of the advisory… an atmosphere where you are being singled out…There is no threat to conform. As the solicitor pointed out, there is a sense of respect for certain national emblems, you have been right to indicate it does not include a national song…the national song is as much an expression of the species of national identity. You may have a different point of view...”

“Clause 5 of the Union Government directive says ‘may’. This freedom is as much to sing the national song as not to sing. That is why it does not fall foul of legal rights,” Justice Bagchi said.

The bench said it feels the petitioner has some vague apprehensions of discrimination, which do not have a clear nexus with the impugned memorandum or impugned directive.

Hegde said there are enough citizens who will feel the pressure to conform. “Pressure of what? This is only a protocol… the word is when it is playing. When it is played, what is the protocol you will do…we have a national flag protocol also. That has been, of course, subsequently and rightfully made very liberal….if you want to fly the national flag, what are the things you have to observe,” said the CJI.

Hedge said the national flag is at least protected by the Emblems Act, and there is no legal framework for the national song. Justice Bagchi said there is nothing mandatory; whenever a direction is mandatory, it must be visited with penal consequences, and where are the penal consequences in this advisory? “That you will be removed from the congregation and you will not be permitted to participate…”, added the bench.