'Patriotism Can’t Be Compelled Even For The National Anthem?', Asks SC As It Rejects Plea Against Vande Mataram Circular
The top court rejects plea against Home Ministry’s advisory on singing Vande Mataram, saying the directive is not mandatory.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 25, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea against a Home Ministry circular on singing the national song Vande Mataram at official events, saying the directive was not mandatory and the petitioner’s concerns amounted to “some vague apprehensions of discrimination.”
When the petitioner's counsel insisted that patriotism cannot be compelled, the apex court asked, “It can't be compelled even for the national anthem?"
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The petitioner, Muhammed Sayeed Noori, was represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde. The bench said the plea is premature and that if the petitioner were to face any penal action, he may approach the court.
During the hearing, Hegde contended that they respect every religion in the country, but if people are compelled to sing the song irrespective of their religion and faith, some may find it a compulsion to participate in the “social demonstration of loyalty.”
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court for another matter, said, “Do we need to be advised to respect the national song?”
Justice Bagchi told Hegde, “Please come to us as and when you are discriminated on the plank of the advisory… an atmosphere where you are being singled out…There is no threat to conform. As the solicitor pointed out, there is a sense of respect for certain national emblems, you have been right to indicate it does not include a national song…the national song is as much an expression of the species of national identity. You may have a different point of view...”
“Clause 5 of the Union Government directive says ‘may’. This freedom is as much to sing the national song as not to sing. That is why it does not fall foul of legal rights,” Justice Bagchi said.
The bench said it feels the petitioner has some vague apprehensions of discrimination, which do not have a clear nexus with the impugned memorandum or impugned directive.
Hegde said there are enough citizens who will feel the pressure to conform. “Pressure of what? This is only a protocol… the word is when it is playing. When it is played, what is the protocol you will do…we have a national flag protocol also. That has been, of course, subsequently and rightfully made very liberal….if you want to fly the national flag, what are the things you have to observe,” said the CJI.
Hedge said the national flag is at least protected by the Emblems Act, and there is no legal framework for the national song. Justice Bagchi said there is nothing mandatory; whenever a direction is mandatory, it must be visited with penal consequences, and where are the penal consequences in this advisory? “That you will be removed from the congregation and you will not be permitted to participate…”, added the bench.
Hedge said, “Tomorrow, my lords, with great respect, because we are after all looking at a legal principle, which will govern the civic life of this country for a long time. Tomorrow, if there is another government…there were 3 songs which were considered for the national anthem: Vande Mataram, Jana Manag gana, and Sare Jahan se accha”.
“Now, if a government said now let’s have that also as a national song. All that I had to do its bureaucrat in the home ministry to pass a similar advisory. Therefore, the lack of a legal framework for the national song…”, he further argued.
The bench observed that this argument will be appreciated when it is mandatory that you do not have the legal backup, and you do not have a provision under which you can issue it, and still, you made it mandatory with penal consequences.
“That part is completely conspicuously silent, and there are no penal consequences, and there are no sanctions. There is no requirement saying you must follow it…It is optional. And, it is not your case that it has been addressed to you and your academy has been asked to play”, observed the bench.
Hedge said it is a general advisory, and the court may put the matter to rest by stating it is only an advisory, not mandatory, and that there is no legal framework, making his client's petition premature for now. “Why should we mention all these things (in the order) unless you point out that there is a legal framework?”, said the CJI. Hegde said there is no legal framework. The CJI said if you face any penal action, then you have a right to come to the court.
Mehta said a person who says that patriotism cannot be compelled and “if that is the ideology…”. Hegde replied that it is the highest form of patriotism and the Constitution is for all, and it does not depend on where you stand politically or where you stand religiously.
The CJI asked whether patriotism cannot be even compelled for the national anthem? Hegde said patriotism per se cannot be compelled, and the Constitution has to protect individual conscience, and that is our national parchment, and our tradition teaches tolerance.
Justice Bagchi said it is a point of view, and many people differ on it. Hegde said if there is an advisory without sanctions, there are more ways that the advisory is enforced and also threatened to conform.
After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea challenging the recent circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the singing of all stanzas of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ in official functions and schools.
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