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Patnaik Urges Centre To Initiate Talks With Students Protesting Exam Irregularities

Bhubaneswar: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the Centre to initiate talks with students protesting alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations and called for a thorough debate in Parliament over the matter.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against irregularities in the conduct of exams. The agitators are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the cancellation of the NEET-UG exams over allegations of a paper leak.

Patnaik, the leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly, expressed his views in a long social media post where he said, "Politics aside, I urge the government to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the students who have been peacefully protesting for days. They must be given a platform to express their views."

Demanding fixing of accountability over "lapse of trust due to mismanagement in conduct of examinations", Patnaik said, "A vibrant democracy advances through dialogue, not silence -- and this dialogue is most vital when it involves the youth of the nation." He said the issue, which has "affected millions of students across the country, must be taken up in Parliament as the highest priority.

"It deserves a thorough debate in the temple of democracy, leading to concrete reforms that ensure paper leaks, flawed assessments, and systemic failures are never repeated," he added.