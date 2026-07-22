Patna: Police Lathicharge Students Ahead Of Their March To Lok Bhavan
They had gathered to protest the police lathi-charge during a student agitation in Delhi; the protest was held under banner of All India Students Association.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Patna: The police resorted to lathi-charge against students when they gathered at Gate No. 10 of Gandhi Maidan ahead of a planned march to the Lok Bhavan in Patna on Wednesday, organised to protest the police lathi-charge during a student agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Representatives from various universities, colleges and student organisations across the state, including Patna University, had gathered for this protest held under the banner of the All India Students Association (AISA).
A march to the Lok Bhavan was scheduled for 12 noon, but the group was stopped at Gandhi Maidan beforehand. The police used force against the protesters and fired tear gas shells.
"This march is not limited merely to protesting the lathi-charge on students at Jantar Mantar; it is also an attempt to raise serious questions regarding the education system. Students are demanding the resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari," said Saba Afreen, a student leader of AISA.
A clash broke out between AISA activists and the police. The police used water cannons to stop the protesters. Organisers claimed that their demands included a fast-track investigation into all paper leak cases, the removal of the mandatory 7.5 CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) requirement, the awarding of uniform degrees to all students, the rollback of hiked fees for UG, PG, and PhD courses, the implementation of non-NET fellowships for PhD scholars across all universities, a halt to the privatisation of education, the elimination of corruption in the examination system, and the preservation of university autonomy.
Many protesters suffered injuries. "I was targeted and beaten after my nameplate was removed. There are marks from a lathi (baton) on my back. Two policemen beat me up," said an injured student.
"We do not want any student to get hurt, which is why we have held ourselves back. We want to move forward and carry out a peaceful march. Our march is to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and to protest against paper leaks," said a protesting female student.
Another protesting female student said, "We are demanding that the flaws in the education system be rectified. We are not being allowed to move forward. The police have lathi-charged us."
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