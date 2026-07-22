ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna: Police Lathicharge Students Ahead Of Their March To Lok Bhavan

Patna: The police resorted to lathi-charge against students when they gathered at Gate No. 10 of Gandhi Maidan ahead of a planned march to the Lok Bhavan in Patna on Wednesday, organised to protest the police lathi-charge during a student agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Representatives from various universities, colleges and student organisations across the state, including Patna University, had gathered for this protest held under the banner of the All India Students Association (AISA).

A march to the Lok Bhavan was scheduled for 12 noon, but the group was stopped at Gandhi Maidan beforehand. The police used force against the protesters and fired tear gas shells.

"This march is not limited merely to protesting the lathi-charge on students at Jantar Mantar; it is also an attempt to raise serious questions regarding the education system. Students are demanding the resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari," said Saba Afreen, a student leader of AISA.