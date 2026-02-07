Patna NEET Aspirant Death: Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Link Pappu Yadav’s Arrest To Alleged Negligence In Probe
Senior Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi condemn Bihar government after Pappu Yadav’s arrest, linking it to alleged negligence in NEET aspirant’s death probe.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Patna: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have launched a scathing attack against the Bihar government following the arrest of the independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav. They linked the move to alleged failures of the state administration in probing the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant.
Pappu Yadav was arrested on Friday in a 31-year-old case and was produced before the Patna Civil Court (MP-MLA Court) today. A fresh FIR has also been registered against him for allegedly obstructing government work.
Yadav’s arrest comes after he openly and vocally criticised the handling of the NEET aspirant’s death. The development triggered sharp political reactions and protests by his supporters.
Gandhi alleged that the probe following the young woman NEET aspirant’s death had been flawed and raised several questions. “When the family sought an impartial probe and justice, the familiar BJP-NDA approach emerged: divert attention, harass the family and protect those responsible,” he wrote on X.
पटना में NEET की आकांक्षी छात्रा की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई मौत और उसके बाद की पूरी कार्रवाई ने एक बार फिर सिस्टम की गहरी सड़ांध को उजागर कर दिया है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2026
पीड़ित परिवार ने जब निष्पक्ष जाँच और न्याय की माँग की, तो वही पुराना भाजपा-NDA मॉडल सामने आ गया - केस को भटकाओ, परिजनों को…
Gandhi also described Pappu Yadav’s arrest as politically motivated. “His arrest is a clear act of political vendetta, intended to intimidate and silence anyone who raises their voice for justice,” he said, adding that the issue is about justice, dignity and the safety of the daughters of Bihar.
Priyanka expressed similar views, terming the “rape and murder” of the NEET aspirant “deeply shocking”. She also alleged the authorities of misconduct in the case.
“From the registration of the FIR to the investigation and follow-up action, everything appears questionable. Who is being protected?” she asked, drawing parallels with past high-profile cases such as Hathras, Unnao and the Ankita Bhandari case.
पटना के हॉस्टल में NEET की तैयारी कर रही छात्रा के साथ रेप और हत्या का मामला झकझोर देने वाला है। यह केस सामने आने के बाद सरकार का रवैया उससे भी ज्यादा खौफनाक है। FIR दर्ज होने से लेकर जांच और कार्रवाई तक - सबकुछ संदिग्ध बना दिया गया है। यह सब किसे बचाने के लिए किया जा रहा है?…— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 7, 2026
She accused the Bihar government of being insensitive, saying, “BJP and its allies stand with injustice and oppression.”
The deceased, a Jehanabad native, was preparing for the NEET exam while staying in a hostel in Patna. On January 11, she died under suspicious circumstances, sparking widespread outrage. Seeing the escalating controversy, the state government has handed the case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
