Patna NEET Aspirant Death: Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Link Pappu Yadav’s Arrest To Alleged Negligence In Probe

Patna: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have launched a scathing attack against the Bihar government following the arrest of the independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav. They linked the move to alleged failures of the state administration in probing the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant.

Pappu Yadav was arrested on Friday in a 31-year-old case and was produced before the Patna Civil Court (MP-MLA Court) today. A fresh FIR has also been registered against him for allegedly obstructing government work.

Yadav’s arrest comes after he openly and vocally criticised the handling of the NEET aspirant’s death. The development triggered sharp political reactions and protests by his supporters.

Gandhi alleged that the probe following the young woman NEET aspirant’s death had been flawed and raised several questions. “When the family sought an impartial probe and justice, the familiar BJP-NDA approach emerged: divert attention, harass the family and protect those responsible,” he wrote on X.