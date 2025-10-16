ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna High Court Orders Deportation Of Iraqi National Arrested In Bihar

Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday ordered the deportation of an Iraqi citizen who was arrested for allegedly illegally entering India via Nepal earlier this year.

A bench of Justice Arun Kumar Jha directed the government to coordinate the deportation of Bara Fabzi Hamid Al Bayati in consultation with the Iraqi Embassy in New Delhi. It also ordered the immediate return of the seized items belonging to the applicant.

The Matter

Al Bayati, a manager at a software company in Dubai, was arrested on June 22, 2025, by Motihari police in Raxaul on the India-Nepal border. He was accused of illegally entering India.

According to the then DSP of Raxaul, Dhirendra Kumar, during interrogation, Al Bayati admitted to coming to India on a tourist visa for the second time in a month. Officials from the Haraiya police station arrested him when he visited India to recruit some personnel as an engineer.

Tourist Visa Already Used

The court was informed that the applicant possessed a valid passport and a double-entry visa and had entered the Indian territory via Nepal. Investigation revealed that he had already availed of his two entries into India.