Patna HC Seeks Bihar Government Response In 'Scam' Over Purchase Of Dustbins For Biomedical Waste In Hospitals
Directs state government to file affidavit on purchase of dustbins and garbage bags for hospitals, allegedly at 10 times the market price, reports Dev Raj.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Patna: The 'dustbin scam', in which plastic dustbins of different sizes were purchased to collect biomedical waste in government hospitals, allegedly at prices inflated to around 10 times the market price, has reached the Patna High Court. The court has sought the Bihar government's response on the issue before the next hearing date, set for November 19.
The alleged scam came to light in Saharsa district of eastern Bihar in around April 2026, with further allegations surfacing around August 2026, followed by the filing of a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Kaushalesh Kumar. The PIL claims that a 75-litre microwave-safe dustbin was purchased for Rs 15,490, against its market price of Rs 1,550. Similarly, a 45-litre microwave-safe dustbin was purchased for Rs 11,474, against a market price of Rs 1,162.
Hearing the PIL on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Harish Kumar, passed an order in this regard and scheduled the next date of hearing on November 19, directing the state government to file a counter-affidavit responding to the issues raised in the PIL.
Dustbins & Garbage Bags
Appearing for the litigant, senior advocate Sanjeev Kumar Mishra told the court that Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) had floated a tender for supplying 75-litre and 45-litre dustbins for government hospitals across the state, along with 75-litre and 45-litre biodegradable bags for storing waste. The tender was awarded to Lucknow-based SS Medical System.
The PIL claimed that just like the dustbins, the biodegradable bags were also purchased at inflated prices. A 75-litre biodegradable bag was purchased for Rs 98, although its market price is around Rs 8.50, while a 45-litre bag was purchased for Rs 69, against its market price of around Rs 5.75.
The petitioner further claimed that 57 purchase orders were issued between June 2024 and April 18, 2026, with seven companies participating in the tender process. The four items were allegedly purchased for approximately Rs 307 crore, including 18 per cent GST.
However, quotations obtained from four different firms selling similar products indicated that the total cost, including 18 per cent GST, would have been only around Rs 29 crore, indicating a scam of around Rs 275 crore.
Corruption Has Shot Up Under NDA: RJD
The alleged scam surfaced in August this year, after documents pertaining to the purchases came out in public. It created a political storm, with Opposition parties attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the matter.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, hit out at senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey, who was the state Health Minister when the alleged irregularities took place.
Pandey, who is currently the BJP in-charge for Assam, could not be contacted.
RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat that he and his party have full faith that the judiciary will unravel everything and take appropriate action. "I will not speak much, as the matter is sub-judice. But it is a fact that corruption has gone up sharply under the NDA governments. The public knows this, and is angry with them. They are not only stealing public money, but also stealing their votes and voting rights," Gagan said.
The RJD leader added that it was a surprise that the state government did not order any inquiry into the matter, forcing the complainant to move court.
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