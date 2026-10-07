ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna HC Seeks Bihar Government Response In 'Scam' Over Purchase Of Dustbins For Biomedical Waste In Hospitals

Patna: The 'dustbin scam', in which plastic dustbins of different sizes were purchased to collect biomedical waste in government hospitals, allegedly at prices inflated to around 10 times the market price, has reached the Patna High Court. The court has sought the Bihar government's response on the issue before the next hearing date, set for November 19.

The alleged scam came to light in Saharsa district of eastern Bihar in around April 2026, with further allegations surfacing around August 2026, followed by the filing of a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Kaushalesh Kumar. The PIL claims that a 75-litre microwave-safe dustbin was purchased for Rs 15,490, against its market price of Rs 1,550. Similarly, a 45-litre microwave-safe dustbin was purchased for Rs 11,474, against a market price of Rs 1,162.

Hearing the PIL on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Harish Kumar, passed an order in this regard and scheduled the next date of hearing on November 19, directing the state government to file a counter-affidavit responding to the issues raised in the PIL.

Dustbins & Garbage Bags

Appearing for the litigant, senior advocate Sanjeev Kumar Mishra told the court that Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) had floated a tender for supplying 75-litre and 45-litre dustbins for government hospitals across the state, along with 75-litre and 45-litre biodegradable bags for storing waste. The tender was awarded to Lucknow-based SS Medical System.

The PIL claimed that just like the dustbins, the biodegradable bags were also purchased at inflated prices. A 75-litre biodegradable bag was purchased for Rs 98, although its market price is around Rs 8.50, while a 45-litre bag was purchased for Rs 69, against its market price of around Rs 5.75.

The petitioner further claimed that 57 purchase orders were issued between June 2024 and April 18, 2026, with seven companies participating in the tender process. The four items were allegedly purchased for approximately Rs 307 crore, including 18 per cent GST.