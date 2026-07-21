'Nazi Germany-Style Policing': Patna HC Raps Bihar Police Over Assault Case, Orders Probe
Court rejects police's claim that the petitioner’s injuries were accidental, says the assault cannot be treated as part of an officer's official duty.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Patna: The Patna High Court has expressed serious concern over the abuse of power by police and ordered an FIR against a former officer while warning that unchecked brutality could undermine constitutional protections.
A single-judge bench led by Justice Jitendra Kumar ordered an immediate FIR against Kamal Nayan Pandey, former Station House Officer (SHO) at Murar Police Station in Buxar district, while hearing a petition alleging police assault. The court ordered that the investigation of the case be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Bihar Police.
The petition was filed by Manish Kumar, a resident of Ganghar in Bhojpur district. He alleged that on July 4, 2024, he visited a friend's shop in Chaugain village in Buxar district. Around 2 PM, while stepping out, a vehicle from the Murar Police Station arrived at the spot.
According to the petition, Pandey first asked for his name and caste. After learning his caste, the officer and other policemen allegedly abused him and beat him with lathis, causing fractures in both legs. The police argued in court that the petitioner slipped during rainy weather and sustained the injuries in the fall.
However, the High Court rejected the police explanation after examining the X-ray reports and other evidence. Justice Kumar observed that allowing such behaviour to persist would endanger the constitutional guarantee of life and personal liberty.
"If such conduct by the police is not curbed and controlled, the rule of law and the constitutional protection of citizens' lives and liberty in the country will cease to exist. The national police force could turn into something like that of Nazi Germany," the court observed.
The court further held that a brutal attack by a police officer on a citizen cannot be considered part of their official duties and ruled that no prior approval under Section 197 of the CrPC or Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is needed in the case.
The High Court directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to obtain a report on the FIR filed at Murar Police Station and ensure that the CID carries out an impartial investigation of the case.
The court has ordered the submission of a compliance report to the Registrar General within 30 days. The court further granted the petitioner liberty to file a fresh petition seeking a CBI inquiry if he is not satisfied with the CID's investigation.
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