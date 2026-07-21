ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nazi Germany-Style Policing': Patna HC Raps Bihar Police Over Assault Case, Orders Probe

Patna: The Patna High Court has expressed serious concern over the abuse of power by police and ordered an FIR against a former officer while warning that unchecked brutality could undermine constitutional protections.

A single-judge bench led by Justice Jitendra Kumar ordered an immediate FIR against Kamal Nayan Pandey, former Station House Officer (SHO) at Murar Police Station in Buxar district, while hearing a petition alleging police assault. The court ordered that the investigation of the case be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Bihar Police.

The petition was filed by Manish Kumar, a resident of Ganghar in Bhojpur district. He alleged that on July 4, 2024, he visited a friend's shop in Chaugain village in Buxar district. Around 2 PM, while stepping out, a vehicle from the Murar Police Station arrived at the spot.

According to the petition, Pandey first asked for his name and caste. After learning his caste, the officer and other policemen allegedly abused him and beat him with lathis, causing fractures in both legs. The police argued in court that the petitioner slipped during rainy weather and sustained the injuries in the fall.

However, the High Court rejected the police explanation after examining the X-ray reports and other evidence. Justice Kumar observed that allowing such behaviour to persist would endanger the constitutional guarantee of life and personal liberty.