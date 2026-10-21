Patna HC Raps Bihar Govt For Declaring Ex-President Meira Kumar’s Property As Public Land, Orders Compensation Payment
The Patna High Court has ordered that the petitioner, Meera, is legally entitled to receive full compensation for acquisition of land.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Patna: The Patna High Court has come down heavily on the Bihar government for declaring the property of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as public land and has ordered payment of compensation to her. The land was acquired for the construction of a drain in Patna.
The court has come down heavily on the Bihar government and its revenue officials terming their conduct as arbitrary and gross administrative negligence.
The land belonged to Meira's mother. The former Lok Sabha speaker is also the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.
Hearing a 50-year-old land acquisition and compensation case, a single-judge bench of Justice Khatim Reza declared the cancellation of the "jamabandi" (land record entry) by the District Magistrate of Patna to be illegal.
In 1976, 18 katha and 10 dhur of land in the Shastri Nagar or Phulwari area of Patna belonged to Meira's mother, Indrani Devi, and was acquired for the construction of a drain.
Despite the passage of such a long time, neither the original landowner nor her successor had received any compensation.
When Meira sought compensation, the district administration and the revenue department classified the land as (public/communal land).
The district administration claimed it was a "former riverbed" and cancelled the jamabandi. The High Court stated that the District Magistrate has no authority under Section 4(h) of the Bihar Land Reforms Act, 1950, to cancel land settlements that predate 1946 and has held the Collector’s action as entirely unlawful.
A three-member investigative committee, constituted by the Collector, had earlier reported in 2016 that the land lease dated back to 1941 and, therefore, Section 4(h) was not applicable to it.
The court noted that despite this, the district administration overlooked the report of its own committee and issued an order unilaterally.
The court further held that administrative action to cancel the jamabandi, without either hearing Meera's side or issuing a fresh notice, amounts to a “blatant mockery of the law.”
Setting aside the cancellation order issued by the District Collector, Patna, on April 12, 2023, the High Court has ordered the immediate restoration of the jamabandi.
The court has held that the government committed a grave lapse by failing to provide compensation for all these years.
The court ordered that the petitioner, Meera, is legally entitled to receive full compensation in accordance with the new provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
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