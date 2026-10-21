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Patna HC Raps Bihar Govt For Declaring Ex-President Meira Kumar’s Property As Public Land, Orders Compensation Payment

Patna: ​The Patna High Court has come down heavily on the Bihar government for declaring the property of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as public land and has ordered payment of compensation to her. The land was acquired for the construction of a drain in Patna.

The court has come down heavily on the Bihar government and its revenue officials terming their conduct as arbitrary and gross administrative negligence.

The land belonged to Meira's mother. The former Lok Sabha speaker is also the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.

Hearing a 50-year-old land acquisition and compensation case, a single-judge bench of Justice Khatim Reza declared the cancellation of the "jamabandi" (land record entry) by the District Magistrate of Patna to be illegal.

In 1976, 18 katha and 10 dhur of land in the Shastri Nagar or Phulwari area of ​​Patna belonged to Meira's mother, Indrani Devi, and was acquired for the construction of a drain.

Despite the passage of such a long time, neither the original landowner nor her successor had received any compensation.

When Meira sought compensation, the district administration and the revenue department classified the land as (public/communal land).

The district administration claimed it was a "former riverbed" and cancelled the jamabandi. The High Court stated that the District Magistrate has no authority under Section 4(h) of the Bihar Land Reforms Act, 1950, to cancel land settlements that predate 1946 and has held the Collector’s action as entirely unlawful.