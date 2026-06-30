ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna Court Extends Khan Sir's Protection From Arrest Till July 3 In Coaching Institute Firing Case

Patna: A court here on Tuesday extended the stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case till the next hearing on July 3.

Khan was named in an FIR related to a firing incident by his guards when miscreants vandalised his coaching institute in early June. He was named in the FIR, and the court on June 9 granted him protection from arrest, which was later extended till June 30. The court will also hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan who are in judicial custody on July 3.