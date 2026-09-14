ETV Bharat / bharat

Patiala House Court Reserves Order On Swatantra Bhardwaj Bail Plea

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the regular bail plea of ​​Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of assaulting and injuring the father of a protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh has scheduled the pronouncement of the order for tomorrow, September 15.

During the hearing, advocate Umesh Sharma, representing Swatantra Bhardwaj, argued that his client had been implicated due to political reasons. Sharma stated that while Bhardwaj was initially arrested under the SC/ST Act, an FIR was subsequently registered against him under the POCSO Act. It is worth noting that on September 7, the court had remanded Bhardwaj to judicial custody for 14 days.

Prior to that, the court had remanded him to judicial custody until September 7, following an initial one-day period of police custody. Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested on September 4 from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed an admission made during a podcast, where he confessed to striking the father of a protesting female student on the head.