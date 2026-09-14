Patiala House Court Reserves Order On Swatantra Bhardwaj Bail Plea
Bhardwaj was arrested from Bulandshahr on September 4, after he admitted to attacking the father of a girl student CJP protester at Jantar Mantar.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the regular bail plea of Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of assaulting and injuring the father of a protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh has scheduled the pronouncement of the order for tomorrow, September 15.
During the hearing, advocate Umesh Sharma, representing Swatantra Bhardwaj, argued that his client had been implicated due to political reasons. Sharma stated that while Bhardwaj was initially arrested under the SC/ST Act, an FIR was subsequently registered against him under the POCSO Act. It is worth noting that on September 7, the court had remanded Bhardwaj to judicial custody for 14 days.
Prior to that, the court had remanded him to judicial custody until September 7, following an initial one-day period of police custody. Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested on September 4 from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed an admission made during a podcast, where he confessed to striking the father of a protesting female student on the head.
Following the podcast, activists from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other political groups staged a protest at the Sansad Marg Police Station. The protesters demanded that an FIR be registered against Bhardwaj, given his own admission of the offense on the podcast. He was subsequently arrested in Bulandshahr, UP.
An FIR has been registered against Swatantra Bhardwaj under sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. During the Jantar Mantar protest, the CJP had alleged that individuals — some in uniform — arrived armed with sticks and batons and attacked the protesters. Images of Swatantra Bhardwaj from the protest had also gone viral on social media.
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