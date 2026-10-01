ETV Bharat / bharat

Patiala House Court Frames Charges Against Yasin Malik, 6 Others In Money Laundering Case Linked To Terror Funding

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday framed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against seven accused — including Yasin Malik, chief of the banned organisation JKLF — in a money laundering case linked to terror funding. Special Judge Prashant Sharma of the NIA Court issued the order to frame charges.

As the accused could not be produced in court due to security reasons, the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to visit the jail and obtain their signatures.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 30. Apart from Yasin Malik, the others against whom charges were ordered to be framed include Zahoor Ahmad Watali, MP Engineer Rashid (Abdul Rashid Sheikh), Shabir Shah, Naval Kishore Kapoor, Trison Farms and Construction Pvt. Ltd., and Masarat Alam Bhat.

According to the ED, transactions involving proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 8.94 crore have come to light in the case. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was used as a conduit for these financial transactions. The funds were intended to be used for carrying out terrorist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The ED had registered a case in this matter in 2017.

According to the ED, Yasin Malik has been orchestrating separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as the chief of the JKLF since 1990. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat served as the treasurer and accountant. Zahoor Ahmad Watali was an associate of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat in these activities. An investigation into their accounts revealed that Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, and Masarat Alam received foreign funding through Watali during financial year 2015-16.

It is noteworthy that the Patiala House Court has already sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case. The NIA has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the enhancement of Yasin Malik's life sentence to the death penalty; the matter is currently pending.