ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pathetic Condition', Says SC On Chhattisgarh HC Dropping Murder Charges For Culpable Homicide

New Delhi: "Just see the pathetic condition of the high court," the Supreme Court on Wednesday remarked as it expressed displeasure over the Chhattisgarh High Court's verdict setting aside an order of conviction for murder, holding the accused guilty of culpable homicide and reducing a life term to a ten-year sentence.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the state government and the accused, Chintamani alias Chintu Patel, and sought his response on why the order of the high court be not set aside and the judgment of the trial court convicting him for murder charges be restored.

"Just see the pathetic condition of the high court. The judges don't know what Section 304 Part I and 304 Part II of the IPC are. You expect the judges to appreciate the evidence," the bench told the counsel, appearing for the accused challenging the November 29, 2024 order of the high court.

IPC Section 304 Part I deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder involving intention to cause death or likely-fatal injury while IPC Section 304 Part II is culpable homicide not amounting to murder involving knowledge that the act was likely to cause death but has no such intention.

Chintamani through his legal-aid counsel contended that there was no evidence against him and the high court erred in its finding. Justice Pardiwala told the counsel, "This is not the first judgment of this kind we are coming across. These are all principles of law which law schools teach in the very first year of the academic session itself."

The bench ordered, "Let notice be issued to the petitioner calling upon him to show cause as to why the order of the high court should not be set aside, and the judgment and order passed by the high court holding him guilty of murder should not be restored. We shall reconsider this part having regard to the merits of the case."

The top court told the counsel that the high court failed to consider the nature of fatal injuries and the manner in which these injuries occurred on the deceased.

It said the high court had failed to properly examine the circumstances of the crime and ordered, "The high court, as usual, in a very slipshod manner and without any understanding of law, partly allowed the appeal by altering the conviction from Section 302 to Section 304 Part II of IPC. It appears the high court overlooked the nature of injuries, weapons used and the genesis of the occurrence."

The case relates to the death of a woman, who was allegedly killed by Chintamani in an inebriated condition in February 2021 after he pushed her, which led to her fall on bricks. The post-mortem report of the deceased said that the cause of death was due to a head injury leading to haemorrhagic shock caused by heavy force from a hard and blunt object, and the nature of death was homicidal in nature.