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Passports Of People Involved In Violence During CJP Protest May Be Cancelled: Delhi Police Sources

CJP supporters raise slogans as they stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination in New Delhi, Tuesday, ( PTI )

New Delhi: People found directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation of their passports, police sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the Delhi Police had begun identifying, through CCTV footage, video recordings and other technical evidence, the individuals who were directly involved in rioting and other acts of violence during the protest.