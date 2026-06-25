ETV Bharat / bharat

'Passport Only A Travel Document; Not Proof Of Citizenship': MEA's Statement Sparks Row

New Delhi: An Indian passport should be viewed primarily as a travel document and not as conclusive proof of citizenship, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reportedly said this at an event on the occasion of 14th Passport Seva Divas on Wednesday (June 24), triggering widespread debate on social media.

As per reports, the official said a passport is issued after extensive verification and scrutiny of documents, but its primary purpose is to facilitate international travel and establish a holder's nationality abroad.

According to the MEA, while a passport is granted only after due diligence involving inputs from multiple government agencies, it remains a travel document under the law rather than a citizenship certificate.

Highlighting the expansion of passport services across the country, MEA underlined the government's efforts to modernise passport services, including the rollout of chip-based e-passports.

Meanwhile, the statement that passport is not a proof of citizenship has triggered a debate about what documents can be used to establish Indian citizenship. Legal experts and government records indicate that India does not have a single universal citizenship document for people who are citizens by birth. Documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards and voter identity cards serve specific purposes but are not, by themselves, definitive proof of citizenship.

The clarification also drew criticisim from politicians and noted personalities. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the government's position, arguing that passports are issued only after police verification and extensive checks. He said the statement is most likely to create confusion about the status of Indian passports internationally.

"If the MEA believes Passport is not a document of citizenship: 1) What do the police verify before granting a passport? 2) Does our country give passports as travel documents to non Indians as well? 3) Wouldn’t this announcement create doubts in the minds of other countries, of whether non Indians get Indian Passports as a travel document?" Thackeray questioned.