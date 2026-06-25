'Passport Only A Travel Document; Not Proof Of Citizenship': MEA's Statement Sparks Row
"Wouldn't this announcement create doubts in the minds of other countries, of whether non Indians get Indian Passports as a travel document?" questioned Aaditya Thackeray.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST
New Delhi: An Indian passport should be viewed primarily as a travel document and not as conclusive proof of citizenship, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reportedly said this at an event on the occasion of 14th Passport Seva Divas on Wednesday (June 24), triggering widespread debate on social media.
As per reports, the official said a passport is issued after extensive verification and scrutiny of documents, but its primary purpose is to facilitate international travel and establish a holder's nationality abroad.
According to the MEA, while a passport is granted only after due diligence involving inputs from multiple government agencies, it remains a travel document under the law rather than a citizenship certificate.
Highlighting the expansion of passport services across the country, MEA underlined the government's efforts to modernise passport services, including the rollout of chip-based e-passports.
Meanwhile, the statement that passport is not a proof of citizenship has triggered a debate about what documents can be used to establish Indian citizenship. Legal experts and government records indicate that India does not have a single universal citizenship document for people who are citizens by birth. Documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards and voter identity cards serve specific purposes but are not, by themselves, definitive proof of citizenship.
The clarification also drew criticisim from politicians and noted personalities. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the government's position, arguing that passports are issued only after police verification and extensive checks. He said the statement is most likely to create confusion about the status of Indian passports internationally.
If the MEA believes Passport is not a document of citizenship:— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 24, 2026
1) What do the police verify before granting a passport?
2) Does our country give passports as travel documents to non Indians as well?
3) Wouldn’t this announcement create doubts in the minds of other countries,… pic.twitter.com/p3ebg90A3C
"If the MEA believes Passport is not a document of citizenship: 1) What do the police verify before granting a passport? 2) Does our country give passports as travel documents to non Indians as well? 3) Wouldn’t this announcement create doubts in the minds of other countries, of whether non Indians get Indian Passports as a travel document?" Thackeray questioned.
"Beyond its very confused foreign policy, how much more absurd can the MEA become?" he added.
Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar questioned the claim made by MEA and termed it "absurd". In a post on X, Akhtar said, "The ministry of external affairs says that a passport is a document travel not the proof of citizenship. Really??? So are they providing this travel document to some people with out being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen?? It is absurd."
The ministry of external affairs says that a passport is a document travel not the proof of citizen ship . Really ??? . So are they providing this travel document to some people with out being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen ?? . It is absurd .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 24, 2026
It is being said that MEA's statements reportedly pointed to Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which allows the Government of India to issue a passport to a non-citizen if it is deemed to be in the "public interest".
"Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest," the Section 20 mentions.
Earlier, on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric passport services, highlighting the commitment of the Ministry of External Affairs to provide services to the people.
Felicitations to all Passport Authorities in India and abroad on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 24, 2026
The rollout of Passport Seva Programme 2.0, introduction of chip-enabled e-Passports, opening of new PSKs and POPSKs, and record levels of passport issuance are… pic.twitter.com/20zISWwlfZ
The minister said the event marks the anniversary of enactment of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure. Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" as the driving force behind the success of the Passport Seva Programme.
He further affirmed that MEA has achieved significant digital milestones, including the successful operationalisation of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) domestically and the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at diplomatic missions worldwide to better serve the Indian diaspora.
He noted that one of the defining features of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication.
Also Read: