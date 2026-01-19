ETV Bharat / bharat

Passengers' Safety Can't Be Traded Off, Says Pilots' Body FIP On Rs 22.20-Cr Penalty Against IndiGo

Mumbai: Pilots' body FIP on Monday criticised aviation regulator DGCA for imposing a 'very meagre' penalty of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for the large-scale flight disruptions that impacted lakhs of travellers in December, saying safety of passengers and aircraft cannot be 'traded off'.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) questioned the flight cancellation period considered in the probe by the regulator, and said the penalty amount is "very, very meagre". The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday announced the enforcement actions after a detailed probe.

It slapped penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for cancelling thousands of flights in early December, and warned airline CEO Pieter Elbers and chief operating officer Isidre Proqueras, besides ordering the removal of Senior Vice President for Operations Control centre (OCC) Jason Herter from his current position for non-compliance.

Between December 3 and 5, the DGCA said, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country. The DGCA has imposed a total penalty of Rs 20.40 crore for the non-compliance for 68 days from December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026. The amount translates to a Rs 30 lakh fine for each day during the period.

DGCA cited over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, along with deficiencies in system software support, as among the primary reasons for the disruptions.

The pilots' body FIP cited the example of the US Department of Transport, and said it imposed a penalty of USD 140 million on Southwest Airlines for multiple violations of consumer protection laws during the Christmas holidays in December 2022 and distributed the amount to the affected passengers.

"It (the DGCA report and subsequent action) is a joke. What is the concrete action taken here? They have not punished anyone. Civil Aviation Minister (K Rammmohan Naidu) on the floor of Parliament said very strict action will be taken. Does the very strict action here mean only a warning? A warning is issued (to a person/persons) in an organisation for smaller mistakes (not disruptions of such magnitude). In this case, there was a national crisis. And they have only issued a warning and moved just one OCC head," FIP president G S Randhawa told PTI here.