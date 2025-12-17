ETV Bharat / bharat

Passengers Likely To Face Delays After Railways' Instructions On Train Speed Limit

New Delhi: Keeping in view the safety of passengers and train operations during the prevailing foggy condition and curbing Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) cases, the Railways has issued operational instructions to the loco pilots over train speeds.

As per railway officials, currently, trains are running between 110 kmph and 160 kmph speed. After the implementation of speed restriction, trains will likely take some more time to cross a section in the long-distance. “If a train takes one minute extra time to cross a section then it would take an extra 15 minutes to cross 15 sections during its journey from starting station to destination,” A loco pilot told ETV Bharat.

It is learnt that the loco pilots have been advised to strictly adhere to the prescribed maximum speeds for different systems of working during fog. “In case of foggy or inclement weather, instruction contained in the Railway Board’s directions should be followed which defines the precautions to be taken by the loco pilots with regard to the maximum speed to be followed in foggy situation for different systems of working and exercising his overriding judgment at all times,” the Railways said in a statement.

The Railways has instructed that the loco pilots and Assistant loco pilots be counseled to not exceed the speed limits as prescribed while passing the signals depicted therein, duly observing the aspect of the next signal ahead and acting accordingly, while considering the brake power, gradient and visibility of signals or any other condition which may further put restriction.

As per the Railways, the instructions define the procedure of controlling and dos & don’ts while working on different stretches of down/up gradient. The instructions will be made available in the working cab locomotive, Vande Bharat, EMU, MEMU, DEMU and Tower wagons. Further safety posters will be displaying the instructions in the crew lobby.

Currently, trains have been running between 110 kmph and 160 kmph of standard speed and depend on section situation. However, new instructions are issued for double yellow and single yellow signals.

Vande Bharat/Vande Metro: Maximum Speed at double yellow 110 kmph and single yellow 90 kmph.

Maximum Speed at double yellow 110 kmph and single yellow 90 kmph. Coaching stock including MEMU/DEMU: On double yellow 100 kmph and single yellow 60 kmph.

On double yellow 100 kmph and single yellow 60 kmph. Freight Stock: double yellow 55 kmph and single yellow 40 kmph.

double yellow 55 kmph and single yellow 40 kmph. Light engine/Tower Wagon (8 wheeler): double yellow 90 kmph and single yellow 60 kmph.

double yellow 90 kmph and single yellow 60 kmph. EMU: double yellow 90 kmph and single yellow 60 kmph

Railways instruction

“Loco Pilots will regulate and control the running of the train according to the Working Time Table, so as to avoid either excessive speed or loss of time, and not make up between any two stations more time than is allowed in this behalf in the working time table, and will also observe all speed restrictions,” the Railway Board said in its instruction.

Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T(Signal and Telecommunication) Maintainers’ Union told ETV Bharat that the instruction regarding double Yellow signal has been issued for the first time. Earlier, it was only for a single yellow signal, he said.

“In a bid to alert the LPs against SPAD cases and dealing with foggy situations, railway has issued this circular which will keep the train operation as well as passenger safe. If the train driver follows the speed limit then it is easy to control the train,” he added.

Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of IRSTMU said that speeds depend on sections and train drivers have to follow the restrictions. “Loco Pilots have to maintain their speeds to control braking distance,” he told ETV Bharat.

