Passengers In Dilemma To Travel, Fog Leads To Train Delay

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: For Sachin Kumar, New Year celebrations usually begin with packing bags and chasing a new destination. This year, Kolkata was meant to be that escape. But instead of excitement, uncertainty looms large as several trains in Northern Railway are running behind schedule or being cancelled altogether; planning the journey has become a source of anxiety.

Even the special trains announced to handle the Christmas and New Year celebrations rush offer little reassurance, as they too are expected to arrive late.

Kumar, who was in a queue at the ticket counter waiting for his turn in New Delhi Railway Station, told ETV Bharat, “This year’s New Year trip to Kolkata has become a cause of real worry for me. With dense fog leading to delays and cancellations of several trains, there’s no certainty about how my journey will unfold. Even the special trains announced by the railways to handle the passenger rush don’t seem sufficient.”

Kumar is not the only person, but several others are in a state of confusion about planning to go to any holiday destination or celebrate New Year at home to avoid unnecessary train delays or cancellation issues.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vijay Kumar, another person who came to the station to book his ticket for Bihar travel, said, “Getting a confirmed reservation ticket this month is extremely difficult. Most trains are running with long waiting lists. I am even trying to book a ticket on a special train, but only time will tell whether I will get a confirmed seat or not.”

As per the Northern Railways data, over 50 trains are running behind their scheduled time from 2 hours to 7 hours, following which passengers are worried a lot about reaching their destination on time to board connecting trains or buses to proceed ahead to reach their destination. On Monday, over 90 trains were running late.

“I visited the ticket counter to book confirmed reservations to go to Jammu, but several AC class seats are reserved. Now, I have to drop my idea to visit there this time and book a ticket for next time,” Manisha Kumari, a passenger, said.

The railway, however, has announced around 244 trips of special trains across eight zones to cater to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during Christmas and New Year.

“The trains that were cancelled were mostly short-distance and less frequented by passengers. Online booking platforms, however, continue to display the special trains, giving travellers an opportunity to book these special trains,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said.

Experts’ point of view

“Foggy weather is a natural phenomenon, one that the railways cannot control. Train schedules are carefully planned on paper, but adverse weather conditions often cause unavoidable delays. Once a train is delayed, the impact ripples through the network, affecting the timing of other services. When a train runs late for any reason, railway authorities are required to follow the pre-set schedule, allowing trains running on time to pass first. As a result, delayed trains take longer to receive clearance. Special trains face the same situation; if they fall behind schedule, they must wait until regular service passes, adding further delays to their journey,” SK Bansal, retired senior officer and expert, said.