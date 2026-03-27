ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Rights: Parliamentary Panel Flags Gaps As India’s Aviation Sector Battles Rise In Complaints

New Delhi: India’s fast growing aviation sector is facing renewed scrutiny over passenger rights, with a Parliamentary panel warning that the country’s regulatory framework has not kept pace with the scale and complexity of air travel.

As more than 350 million passengers take to the skies annually, complaints over delays, cancellations, refunds and baggage issues continue to mount, often without guaranteed compensation or enforceable protections.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee, in a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, flagged “significant concerns” over service quality, particularly on international flights operated by Air India. The panel noted that while the government has introduced a 24/7 air service helpline, this step alone is insufficient to address systemic gaps.

“The establishment of a helpline is necessary but not sufficient,” the report observed, underlining that India lacks a comprehensive statutory passenger rights framework comparable to those in major global aviation markets. It called for a formal Passenger Rights Charter backed by an enforceable compensation mechanism, something experts say is long overdue.

Rising complaints in a growing market

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been tracking passenger complaints for years. As per data by DGCA, in 2023 over 5,500 complaints were registered, while around 4,000 were received in 2024. As of mid-2025, the number of consumer complaints lodged by customers of the air transportation system has almost equaled the total number of such complaints filed during the previous calendar year alone. This signifies a continuing upwards trend in passenger complaints.

While the number of complaints does not appear to be extraordinary (0.3 to 0.5 for every 10,000 passengers who fly), the amount of people who travel each year through the air continues to grow, meaning many thousands of passengers are affected by these problems each year.

Most of the complaints regarding air travel are due to flight disruptions, between 38 per cent and 60 per cent of all complaints relate to delays, cancellations and missed connections, leaving passengers waiting for hours or incurring out-of-pocket expenses. Lost, damaged and delayed baggage complaints account for 11-25 per cent of all complaints, and refund complaints comprise 10-13 per cent.

Although the numbers of complaints related to denied boarding or to staff issues are not significant, they have a very large impact on passengers due to the nature of how they affect the travelling experience.

“Addressed” but not resolved

Airlines claim that nearly 99 per cent of complaints are “addressed,” but experts caution that this metric can be misleading. In many cases, “addressed” simply means a response has been issued or a case has been closed, without necessarily providing compensation.

Ultimately, there is very little publicly available information on the number of passengers that have been issued full refunds, compensated for flight delays, or had their complaints addressed in a timely manner. Many customers report that, rather than being refunded their money, they were provided with vouchers along with many follow-up attempts before receiving their payments.

The lack of transparency in these types of issues has contributed to increased levels of dissatisfaction among consumers specifically when services are disrupted.

Structural gaps in passenger protection

A significant regulatory deficiency that contributes to this source of passenger dissatisfaction is that India's national regulatory authority (the DGCA) does not have a law that governs passenger rights. Instead, passenger rights are governed by guidelines that the DGCA has promulgated, which establish obligations for airlines but do not provide strong enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.

The Parliamentary Committee points out that a market of the size of India cannot be expected to be served adequately by merely implementing advisory frameworks. Therefore, it has recommended that a Passengers’ Rights Charter be enacted under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024 as well as the establishment of an Independent Aviation Ombudsman to supervise the resolution of consumer complaints.

Such an ombudsman, experts argue, would help ensure accountability, enforce timelines, and provide passengers with a clear avenue for dispute resolution.

Global comparisons highlight the gap

With lack of enforceable rights being clearly highlighted in comparison to what is available globally, passengers have the right to compensation of up to €600 for long delays, cancellations or denied boarding due to Regulation EC 261/2004, which is mandatory in the EU. This amount is guaranteed and can be claimed without needing to take legal action against the airline.