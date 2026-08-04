ETV Bharat / bharat

'It Was Rebirth for All Of Us': Passenger Recounts Ordeal After Phuket-Delhi Air India Flight Hits Severe Turbulence

New Delhi: A passenger onboard an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday recounted the ordeal, saying his father was thrown into the air and hit the aircraft's roof, while his mother and two-year-old daughter also suffered injuries, describing the incident as "a rebirth."

"My father was sitting on the aisle seat and was having coffee. He was not wearing a seat belt as there was no mandatory light for it. Suddenly, a big jolt happened and he flew and hit the roof and fell on the floor," the passenger told ANI. "My mother, who was sitting near the window, had her head smashed into the overhead cabins, which got swollen. She was later treated at the airport by the Medanta team," he said.

"One part of the overhead cabin fell and hit my mother near her left eye and caused swelling there too," the passenger added.

Recounting how his wife and two-year-old daughter were affected, he said, "My wife and my two-year-old daughter also flew in the air and dropped into the passage between the seats. My daughter suffered a head injury and swelling but was also treated by the Medanta team at the airport."

"Since the doctor said that the injuries were minor, we were discharged and left for Chandigarh by cab," he said. Describing the experience as extremely frightening, the passenger said, "I would say that it was a rebirth for all of us. There were screams and my elder daughter, who is five years old, was so scared, as were we all. But we stayed put in Waheguru and we landed safely."

Praising the flight crew, he said, "The pilot did a good job in helping us calm down. The crew was very helpful." Calling for an investigation into the incident, the passenger said, "A thorough inquiry should be done to improve air safety for all."

Meanwhile, seven passengers from the flight that encountered turbulence have been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj for medical evaluation and treatment, the hospital said on Tuesday. According to the hospital, the passengers arrived at the Emergency Department (ER) following an alert received from Air India regarding the turbulence incident involving flight Al2379, which landed safely in the national capital.