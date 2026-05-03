ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Jumps From Air Arabia Flight At Chennai Airport Via Emergency Exit

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a passenger on board an Air Arabia flight landing at the Chennai airport from Sharjah opened the emergency exit and jumped out of the aircraft leaving co-passengers in shock and prompting a security alert at the airport on Sunday, officials said.

The incident left the aircraft halted on the taxiway even as a British Airways flight arriving from London was diverted to Bengaluru.

According to officials, the An Air Arabia passenger flight carrying 217 passengers arrived at the Chennai International Airport from Sharjah at approximately 3:30 AM today. While the aircraft was proceeding along the taxiway, a passenger traveling on the flight identified as Mohamed Nizamuddin Sheriff, 30 from the Pudukkottai district suddenly opened the aircraft's emergency exit, jumped down, and ran away from the scene. This left the other passengers on board the aircraft in a state of profound shock.

Furthermore, the incident caused a great commotion throughout the airport premises. Responding swiftly, airport security officials and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, surrounded the passenger who had jumped through the emergency exit in an attempt to escape, and apprehended him.

Nizamuddin received minor injuries in the incident and was shifted to the airport hospital for first aid. Consequently, the aircraft could not be brought to its designated parking bay on schedule and remained halted on the taxiway.