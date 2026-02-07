Passenger 'Forced Off' Duronto Express After Complaining About Dirty Toilet, Probe Ordered
After Passenger complaint about a dirty toilet, he was allegedly forced off the Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Duronto Express by the TTE, who also attempted assault.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Kota: A passenger travelling on the Ernakulam Nizamuddin Duronto Express landed in serious trouble after he complained about a dirty toilet on the train with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). Not only was the complaint ignored, but he was forced out of the train by the TTE, who attempted to assault him as well.
The incident took place on Thursday aboard train number 12283, the Ernakulam Nizamuddin Duronto Express. A video recorded by the passenger involved, Mangesh Tiwari, was shared on social media, prompting an official investigation by railway authorities.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, Saurabh Jain, confirmed the incident, saying that the passengers had complained about the “misconduct” and “misbehaviour” during the stop at Ratlam.
“In Kota, the TTE Mukesh Kumar called the staff for cleaning, but the cleaning was not done. Passengers complained to the TTE again, after which the incident occurred,” he said. “We are investigating the incident, and the report will be sent to the Delhi headquarters, from where action will be taken against TTE. The Railway Board is also investigating the matter,” Jain said.
Tiwari, a resident of Vadodara, said that he was travelling from Vadodara to Nizamuddin in the second AC coach DL-1 of the Duronto Express.
“The toilet in the train was dirty and clogged, so I complained to the TTE about this and started recording a video. Instead of ordering the cleaning, the TTE attacked me and behaved rudely while other train staff intervened,” he said.
The TTE also forced him to get off the train, which is also recorded in the video. “I also dialled 139 and the railway complaint system several times about this, but the railway authorities did not provide any solution, even though I was subjected to misbehaviour and rudeness,” the passenger said.
Meanwhile, officials said the Kota Railway Division had no involvement in this incident as all the staff, from housekeeping to other personnel, are under the Delhi headquarters. “The train was also non-stop, which caused difficulties in cleaning. Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately informed the senior officials,” DCM Jain said.
Also Read