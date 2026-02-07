ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger 'Forced Off' Duronto Express After Complaining About Dirty Toilet, Probe Ordered

Kota: A passenger travelling on the Ernakulam Nizamuddin Duronto Express landed in serious trouble after he complained about a dirty toilet on the train with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). Not only was the complaint ignored, but he was forced out of the train by the TTE, who attempted to assault him as well.

The incident took place on Thursday aboard train number 12283, the Ernakulam Nizamuddin Duronto Express. A video recorded by the passenger involved, Mangesh Tiwari, was shared on social media, prompting an official investigation by railway authorities.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, Saurabh Jain, confirmed the incident, saying that the passengers had complained about the “misconduct” and “misbehaviour” during the stop at Ratlam.

“In Kota, the TTE Mukesh Kumar called the staff for cleaning, but the cleaning was not done. Passengers complained to the TTE again, after which the incident occurred,” he said. “We are investigating the incident, and the report will be sent to the Delhi headquarters, from where action will be taken against TTE. The Railway Board is also investigating the matter,” Jain said.