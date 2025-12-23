ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice

New Delhi: A passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Delhi airport has said a CT scan confirmed a displacement of his left nasal bone.

The complainant, Ankit Dewan, said he is now seeking justice in the matter. Dewan said he has submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police and learned through media reports that an FIR has been filed.

"I am right now focusing on my health, and a CT scan today showed a displaced fracture of left nasal bone. I hope I get justice in the matter," Dewan told PTI. The Delhi Police on Monday said based on Dewan's complaint received via email, a case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway, they said.