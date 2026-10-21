ETV Bharat / bharat

Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case: Mansa DSP, Drug Inspector Suspended

IAS officer Apneet Riyat speaks to the media. ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: Taking action in the Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case, the Punjab government on Wednesday suspended Mansa DSP Harjinder Singh Gill and Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar. The action followed a meeting between the Punjab government's SIT, the family of the deceased, and the 'Insaf Committee' demanding justice for the family of the victim.

"The Insaf Committee had submitted a list of 14 demands; a CBI investigation has already been initiated, and consensus has been reached on several other demands," said IAS officer Apneet Riyat.

"For now, the Insaf Committee has indicated that they will soon hold an internal meeting and subsequently discuss the remaining demands with the SIT." Mansa’s female SHO, Beant Kaur, had already been suspended. On Wednesday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials reached Punjab's Mansa district to investigate the Jhota murder case. The officials visited Jhota's home and met his family members.