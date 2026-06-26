ETV Bharat / bharat

Party Cadre Votes Against Engineer Rashid's Proposal To Quit From Parliament

Srinagar: Following a two-day voting and consultative session, the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) decided against the resignation of Engineer Sheikh Rashid from the Lok Sabha.

The party held the session in Srinagar after the jailed Member of Parliament proposed to quit Parliament. He is out on bail for five days to attend the Chehlum of his father, who passed away early this month. The Baramulla constituency MP has been in Tihar jail since 2019 over terror funding charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A trade union activist, Parvez Ahmad Bhat, who observed the secret ballot, said that 98 per cent of the party cadre voted against the resignation proposal.

"A total of 773 votes were polled, and only 24 favoured his resignation. Three voted for NOTA. The remaining 746 voters want him to continue as an MP," he said at a press conference.

AIP spokesperson Prof Riyaz Majeed said, "The outcome of the secret ballot means Kashmiris need development but cannot compromise on their identity, political aspirations and their cultural, religious and demographic rights."

"It is a settled case that Engineer Rashid is not power hungry. He is not tired. He does not care for his personal interests," he said.