Party Cadre Votes Against Engineer Rashid's Proposal To Quit From Parliament
A total of 773 votes were polled, and only 24 favoured his resignation, while 3 voted for NOTA.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Following a two-day voting and consultative session, the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) decided against the resignation of Engineer Sheikh Rashid from the Lok Sabha.
The party held the session in Srinagar after the jailed Member of Parliament proposed to quit Parliament. He is out on bail for five days to attend the Chehlum of his father, who passed away early this month. The Baramulla constituency MP has been in Tihar jail since 2019 over terror funding charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
A trade union activist, Parvez Ahmad Bhat, who observed the secret ballot, said that 98 per cent of the party cadre voted against the resignation proposal.
"A total of 773 votes were polled, and only 24 favoured his resignation. Three voted for NOTA. The remaining 746 voters want him to continue as an MP," he said at a press conference.
AIP spokesperson Prof Riyaz Majeed said, "The outcome of the secret ballot means Kashmiris need development but cannot compromise on their identity, political aspirations and their cultural, religious and demographic rights."
"It is a settled case that Engineer Rashid is not power hungry. He is not tired. He does not care for his personal interests," he said.
"It's a state institutions including parliament, judiciary, civil society, national media, think tanks, intellectual class and every sensible citizen of India to respect the outcome of the opinion by the people of north Kashmir who want Engineer Rashid to continue as MP, no matter when he is released," he added.
Prof Majid said that Engineer Rashid must continue in the Parliament, and his incarceration is defeat of the government.
"AIP will convey the opinion of the grassroots cadre to Engineer Rashid through his legal team and request him to respect the sentiments of the common masses, though it needs to be kept in mind that he has to take the final call at a timing of his choice over the matter, which may be in the best interest of the people of Jammu & Kashmir," he added.
Prof Majid said that the decision lies with New Delhi to rectify its grave mistake by releasing Engineer Rashid with honour and dignity, or further alienate Kashmiris by disrespecting the mandate.
"Now let people of India and its institutions decide if they still want some common ground to find a mutually agreed respectable resolution to all the issues related to Jammu & Kashmir or will they continue to display might of the state," Majid said.
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