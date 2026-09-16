ETV Bharat / bharat

Partners In Same-Sex Relationships Can Nominate Someone To Take Health-Related Decisions For Them: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Central government has stated that a competent adult should be permitted to nominate their same-sex partner to make healthcare-related decisions on their behalf, ensuring the partner can make such decisions should the individual become incapacitated later. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission conveyed this position to the Delhi High Court.

The Central government submitted that within the existing legal framework, and subject to appropriate safeguards, such a mechanism could be incorporated into the legal and ethical structure. This submission was made by the National Medical Commission in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court. The affidavit was in response to a petition by Arshiya Takkar, which sought guidelines recognising a patient's non-heterosexual partner as their medical representative and authorising them to provide consent in medical situations.