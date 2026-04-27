ETV Bharat / bharat

Partition In 1947 Result Of 'Population Imbalance': RSS Leader Sunil Ambekar

Indore: The 1947 Partition of India resulted from a “population imbalance”, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar has claimed and stressed the need to address such concerns.

During a public interaction in Indore on Sunday to mark 100 years of the RSS, Ambekar also underlined the concept of Hindutva, saying it emphasises unity and inclusiveness among people.

"Population imbalance” was a matter of concern for society, said Ambekar, the RSS national publicity and media department head. “Studies have shown that when the number of people following original traditions declines due to population imbalance, the identity of that place changes and its unity and integrity face challenges,” he said.

“It was due to population imbalance that the country was partitioned in 1947,” he added while responding to a question.