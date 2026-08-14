ETV Bharat / bharat

Partition 'Tore Apart Several Lives': PM Modi Hails Survivors Who 'Rebuilt Their Lives And Turned Adversity Into Achievement'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to those who were impacted during the 1947 Partition, recalling how "families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and countless people endured immense suffering".

"Today we mark #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister highlighted how many of those affected rebuilt their lives from nothing and turned adversity into achievement. He said their contributions to the country's progress and their life journeys are a reminder of the strength of the human spirit.

"At the same time, overcoming this (pain of partition), people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation's progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit," he stated.

PM Modi also called for greater harmony and brotherhood in the country. He said the day should deepen the resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat.