Partition 'Tore Apart Several Lives': PM Modi Hails Survivors Who 'Rebuilt Their Lives And Turned Adversity Into Achievement'
"It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured," said PM Modi.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to those who were impacted during the 1947 Partition, recalling how "families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and countless people endured immense suffering".
"Today we mark #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Today we mark #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2026
At the same time,…
The Prime Minister highlighted how many of those affected rebuilt their lives from nothing and turned adversity into achievement. He said their contributions to the country's progress and their life journeys are a reminder of the strength of the human spirit.
"At the same time, overcoming this (pain of partition), people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation's progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit," he stated.
PM Modi also called for greater harmony and brotherhood in the country. He said the day should deepen the resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat.
'Brutal Chapter In Indian History'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of Partition and described August 14, 1947, as one of the most brutal chapters in history.
14 अगस्त 1947 का दिन इतिहास के उस क्रूरतम अध्याय का साक्षी है, जिसमें अमानवीय पीड़ा सहते हुए लाखों लोगों को अपना जीवन गंवाना पड़ा और करोड़ों लोगों को घर, संपत्ति व अपनों को छोड़कर विस्थापित होना पड़ा। देश के बँटवारे का यह दंश, जो कांग्रेस की देन है, उसे इतिहास कभी भूल नहीं पाएगा।… pic.twitter.com/MmunrxDs88— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2026
In a post on X, HM Shah said, "The day of 14 August 1947 stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people had to lose their lives enduring inhuman suffering, and tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property, and loved ones and become displaced. This scar of the country's partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities."
"Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Modi government is reaching the memories of this tragedy to the youth, so that the forces seeking to divide the country again can never succeed and 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' (One India, Excellent India) becomes our supreme goal," he added.
Every year on August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to honour those who lost their lives or were displaced during the 1947 Partition, which was marked by widespread violence and suffering and left a lasting impact on millions of people. The 1947 Partition triggered one of the largest migrations in history, displacing an estimated 20 million people and forcing countless families to leave their ancestral homes and rebuild their lives as refugees.
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