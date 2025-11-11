Bihar Elections - Parties Field Candidates From Same Caste And Community On Several Seats
Observers feel that caste is turning out to be the biggest obstacle for development of Bihar
Patna: Caste is the key to power. This seems to be the mantra on the 122 seats of Bihar, where voting is being held on Tuesday. Both the ruling and opposition parties have fielded candidates from the same caste on several seats. But caste politics has been prevalent in Bihar for a long time.
No party is lagging behind, be it the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Janata Dal (United) (JDU), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or Jan Suraaj. They have all fielded candidates that dominate the constituencies in terms of socio-economic and political strength. The strategies of these political parties in the context of caste politics are on test in the second phase.
"Caste affiliations of voters have such an impact that even if a political party has an educated potential candidate, it fields a strongman while ignoring the deserving candidate. Caste has become a curse for politics. It is the biggest obstacle to development," disclosed political observer Kaushalendra Priyadarshi.
There are more than two dozen seats in the second phase where the parties have fielded candidates from the same caste. The parties have relied on castes that are politically and socially strong. Yadavs are considered to be the dominant caste in Bihar, accounting for 14.26 per cent of the population. There are four assembly seats where all the parties have fielded Yadav candidates, hoping their caste loyalty to be the trump card.
For example, in Araria's Narpatganj seat, the BJP has fielded Devanti Yadav, the RJD Manish Yadav and Jan Suraaj Janardan Yadav. Similarly in Banka's Belhar seat, the JDU has fielded Manoj Yadav and while the RJD has put its bets on Chanakya Ranjan, both from the Yadav caste.
In Nawada, the JDU has fielded Vibha Devi while the RJD has fielded Kaushal Yadav. In Belaganj, the JDU has fielded Manorama Devi against Vishwanath Kumar Singh of RJD, who is the son of Surendra Yadav.
The Muslim vote bank is another fulcrum of Bihar politics as it accounts for 17.70% of the voters. Consequently, most of the parties strive to field minority candidates. In Araria, the JDU has fielded Shagufta Azim against Abdul Rahman of the Congress and in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Hussain of the RJD is pitted against Manzar Alam of the JDU. The third candidate here is All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Mohammad Murshid.
For the Amour seat in Purnia, JDU’s Sabha Zafar is contesting against Akhtarul Iman of the AIMIM. Similarly, in Kishanganj's Bahadurganj assembly constituency, Mohammad Kalimuddin of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is pitted against Mohammad Masawar Alam of the Congress and Mohammad Tausif Alam of the AIMIM.
Priyadarshi, who keeps a keen eye on Bihar politics, explained that this is nothing new in Bihar. He said that caste consolidation has increased after 1990. "After the institution of the Reservation Commission in 1990, every caste began to believe that having a leader from within would be beneficial. Consequently, the parties also used caste as a pawn," he said.
"RJD is known as the Yadav party. BJP has the support of the upper castes. Congress used to win elections with the votes of upper castes and Dalits. All the parties engage in caste politics," Priyadarshi underlined.
Political parties have been trying to capture the caste voter base according to their convenience. They not only target the backward castes but also pander to the upper castes. According to the 2023 caste census, the Rajputs have a population of 4,510,733, which amounts to 3.45% of the state's total population. The parties have given Rajputs significant importance in electoral politics with the view that the Rajput social influence can benefit their candidates.
There are three seats where Rajputs are fighting each other. In Wazirganj of Gaya, the BJP has fielded Virendra Singh against Awadhesh Kumar Singh of the Congress. The sitting BJP MLA, Ashok Singh, is contesting the Ramgarh seat in Kaimur against RJD's Ajit Singh. The BJP has nominated TN Singh for the Aurangabad seat against Anand Shankar Singh of the Congress.
There are approximately 30 seats where the candidates put up are from Yadav, Koeri, Rajput, Muslim and Baniya castes. Similarly, the Paswan voters account for approximately 5.3% of the population and have emerged as the most powerful caste among the Dalits. Presently, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is the tallest leader among the community.
But again, the Paswan candidates are fighting it out on three seats. In Katihar's Korha seat, the BJP's Kavita Devi is fighting against Poonam Devi of the Congress. In Bhagalpur's Pirpainti assembly seat, the BJP has fielded Murari Paswan against Ram Vilas Paswan of the RJD. On the Bodh Gaya seat, the LJP has fielded Shyam Dev Paswan against former minister Sarvjeet of the RJD. Since the flavour of politics is caste in Bihar, it is a compulsion for the parties to give space to the extremely backward castes as well. Their main focus is on the Dhanuk caste that constitutes 2.13% of the state's population and is believed to provide strength to the political parties. Priyadarshi believes that reliance on caste based politics does not bode well for clean politics.
