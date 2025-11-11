ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections - Parties Field Candidates From Same Caste And Community On Several Seats

People wait in queues before casting their votes during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya Ji, Tuesday, November 11, 2025 ( PTI )

Patna: Caste is the key to power. This seems to be the mantra on the 122 seats of Bihar, where voting is being held on Tuesday. Both the ruling and opposition parties have fielded candidates from the same caste on several seats. But caste politics has been prevalent in Bihar for a long time.

No party is lagging behind, be it the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Janata Dal (United) (JDU), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or Jan Suraaj. They have all fielded candidates that dominate the constituencies in terms of socio-economic and political strength. The strategies of these political parties in the context of caste politics are on test in the second phase.

"Caste affiliations of voters have such an impact that even if a political party has an educated potential candidate, it fields a strongman while ignoring the deserving candidate. Caste has become a curse for politics. It is the biggest obstacle to development," disclosed political observer Kaushalendra Priyadarshi.

There are more than two dozen seats in the second phase where the parties have fielded candidates from the same caste. The parties have relied on castes that are politically and socially strong. Yadavs are considered to be the dominant caste in Bihar, accounting for 14.26 per cent of the population. There are four assembly seats where all the parties have fielded Yadav candidates, hoping their caste loyalty to be the trump card.

For example, in Araria's Narpatganj seat, the BJP has fielded Devanti Yadav, the RJD Manish Yadav and Jan Suraaj Janardan Yadav. Similarly in Banka's Belhar seat, the JDU has fielded Manoj Yadav and while the RJD has put its bets on Chanakya Ranjan, both from the Yadav caste.

In Nawada, the JDU has fielded Vibha Devi while the RJD has fielded Kaushal Yadav. In Belaganj, the JDU has fielded Manorama Devi against Vishwanath Kumar Singh of RJD, who is the son of Surendra Yadav.

The Muslim vote bank is another fulcrum of Bihar politics as it accounts for 17.70% of the voters. Consequently, most of the parties strive to field minority candidates. In Araria, the JDU has fielded Shagufta Azim against Abdul Rahman of the Congress and in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Hussain of the RJD is pitted against Manzar Alam of the JDU. The third candidate here is All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Mohammad Murshid.