‘Parties Assure Full Cooperation’, SC Appoints Former Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai As Sole Mediator In KG Basin Dispute
The top court was hearing the appeals of Reliance Industries, BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday appointed former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as sole mediator in a matter regarding the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and others, noting that the parties had assured full cooperation to the mediator.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was informed that the parties had not been able to find a viable solution.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Reliance, said, “Let us see if it can be settled outside. Whoever you want to appoint, please appoint. Let him take the assistance of experts and decide.”
The bench suggested former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, adding, “Knowing her background of commercial litigation and knowledge, both sides should make an effort.” Senior advocate A M Singhvi and Sibal said she could take the assistance of international experts. “We will also request her to associate two experts…,” observed the CJI.
Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, assured full cooperation with the mediator, and added that both parties can make a presentation before the mediator. The parties agreed to each provide the name of one subject expert or domain expert. AG said he would suggest one expert, and Sibal said they would provide a name.
The CJI observed, “If you say, we can add one line in the order that whatever x,y,z they offer. That can be kind of a benchmark and based on that, mediation can start. Because it will make things easier.”
Sibal said, “Let the parties decide and I do not want to commit on behalf of the client, and that is the only point.” AG urged the bench to fix some time so that the parties could make a presentation before the mediator. Sibal said the court knows the complexity of the matter and that it will take some time.
"We are informed that parties themselves have not been able to find a viable solution….we request Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former judge of this court, to act as the sole mediator. We also request the mediator to have assistance of two domain experts, as being suggested by parties…”, said the bench, adding that both parties have assured full cooperation to the mediator.
The bench said the parties may contact Justice Desai during the course of the day or tomorrow and fix a date and time. The bench clarified that it is not fixing any timeline and the court will review the status after four weeks. AG requested to list the matter after four weeks to review the progress. Sibal said they could inform the court of the progress in four weeks.
On May 20, the top court declined Reliance Industries' submission to put the hearing in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute on hold while the company and two other foreign firms sought mediation or conciliation with the Centre for an amicable resolution.
The top court was hearing the appeals of RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd), BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favour in the gas migration dispute with the Centre.
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