Partial Run Of Bullet Train To Take Place In August 2027 On Vapi-Bilimora-Surat Stretch
The total 508 km from the starting point in Mumbai to Sabarmati in Ahmedabad is scheduled to be completed by December 2029
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The partial run of the much-awaited first bullet train in the country is expected to take place in August 2027 with the completion of the 98 km high-speed Vapi-Bilimora-Surat corridor. The country's first bullet train is eventually going to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) aims to complete the Vapi-Bilimora-Surat corridor by August 2027 and make it accessible to the public. The Railways have recently released a picture of the bullet train that will run on the route. Initially, two bullet trains will be introduced on this route.
It is learnt that the construction of the 352 km high-speed corridor from Vapi to Sabarmati is expected to be completed by December 2027, while the 492 km stretch between Thane and Sabarmati will be completed by December 2028. The total 508 km from the starting point in Mumbai to the final station at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad is scheduled to be completed by December 2029.
The Railways have plans to run a total of 30 bullet trains on this route by then. So far, 91% of the pillar (pier) work has been completed while girder casting and girder launching are progressing rapidly.
Sources disclosed that with a maximum speed of 320 km per hour, the bullet train will cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops. If the train halts at all the present stops, it will take 2 hours and 58 minutes. There will be no check-in hassles like at airports and no traffic issues on this dedicated corridor.
According to the NHSRCL officials, the land acquisition for the project has been completed, along with 91% of the construction of piers. Huge concrete pillars (piers) are being constructed to lay a bullet train track at a height similar to that of the metro rail.
The officials disclosed that 76% of the process of manufacturing huge concrete beams (girder casting) has been completed, along with 72% of girder launching. Meanwhile, the task of laying track beds on which the rails will be laid has reached 35%, while 33% of the task related to electric wires and pillars has been done.
The total distance to be covered under the project is 508.90 km, of which 349.03 km is in Gujarat, 4.30 km in Daman and Diu, and the remaining 154.76 km is in Maharashtra. Of this, there will be viaducts for 465.38 km, bridges for 9.82 km and tunnels for 26.22 km. The longest tunnel being built is 21 km of which 7 km is undersea in Mumbai. There will be 12 stations on this dedicated bullet train corridor, of which eight will be in Gujarat while the remaining four will be in Maharashtra.
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