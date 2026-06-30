ETV Bharat / bharat

Partial Run Of Bullet Train To Take Place In August 2027 On Vapi-Bilimora-Surat Stretch

Hyderabad: The partial run of the much-awaited first bullet train in the country is expected to take place in August 2027 with the completion of the 98 km high-speed Vapi-Bilimora-Surat corridor. The country's first bullet train is eventually going to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) aims to complete the Vapi-Bilimora-Surat corridor by August 2027 and make it accessible to the public. The Railways have recently released a picture of the bullet train that will run on the route. Initially, two bullet trains will be introduced on this route.

It is learnt that the construction of the 352 km high-speed corridor from Vapi to Sabarmati is expected to be completed by December 2027, while the 492 km stretch between Thane and Sabarmati will be completed by December 2028. The total 508 km from the starting point in Mumbai to the final station at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad is scheduled to be completed by December 2029.

The Railways have plans to run a total of 30 bullet trains on this route by then. So far, 91% of the pillar (pier) work has been completed while girder casting and girder launching are progressing rapidly.